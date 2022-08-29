VA Senior Care Discusses Driving Difficulties With Age

Vienna, VA, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia, a Viena, VA Senior Care Non-profit organization, recently released an informative article which focuses on warning signs a senior citizen shouldn’t continue driving and potential transportation solutions. The new article is guided by Shepard’s Center senior care specialists, who have genuine passion and expert knowledge to share with the senior community. They hope this new educational piece will assist in providing a better understanding of the difficulties senior citizens encounter while driving and alternative transportation solutions for them.

Shepherd’s Center offers readers valuable information on how to conduct an honest senior health assessment, alert signs and how to have an open discussion about finding alternative transportation methods with your loved one. In this article they guide you through the process of transitioning a senior citizen toward alternative transportation, and hopes that it will be helpful to others in identifying if a senior should should continue to drive and potential transportation solutions.

While this article mainly focuses on senior driving difficulties, Shepherd’s Center of North Virginia’s website provides readers with an abundance of information about senior care, their non-profit services, social events, and more. Shepherd’s Center strives to provide the senior community with accessible educational resources, services, and transportation in order to provide a better life for them and their families.

With the addition of this new resource, Shepherd’s Center of North Virginia hopes to educate readers on the potential warning signs seniors may show while driving, how to discuss the transition, and alternative transportation options available. For more information or to request senior care services, reach out to the senior care specialists at Shepherd’s Center today at (703) 260-9568 or visit their website at https://scnova.org/. Their offices are located at 541 Marshall Rd SW in Vienna, VA 22180.

