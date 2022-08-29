Mulberry Greenhouses Allows Home Gardeners to Buy MONT, Riga, and Exaco Greenhouses at Slashed Prices Through Their Daily Deals Section

Ft. Lauderdale, FL, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Greenhouse enthusiasts now have access to branded greenhouse kits and accessories at budget-friendly prices and extended warranties.

Greenhouses are an expensive investment. Hence, gardening enthusiasts are often unable to fulfill their wish of owning a greenhouse due to budget-constraint. Moreover, e-commerce fraud activities may obstruct customers’ way of buying branded greenhouse kits and accessories online.

Mulberry Greenhouses is a leading greenhouse product distributor in the US. The company is an authorized distributor of several world-renowned brands such as MONT, Riga, and Exaco.

Their greenhouse kits and accessories range is unmatchable, but that’s not it. The US-based, woman-run greenhouse business offers seasonal discounts to help gardening enthusiasts fulfill their dream of owning and growing a greenhouse.

Talking about the company’s products, a senior manager said, “We’re incredibly proud about how far we’ve come. Our target market now encompasses hobby and commercial gardeners across the country. We’re known for our customer service, smooth delivery process, technical assistance, and price match guarantee. Whether customers want to buy a durable Riga polycarbonate greenhouse or an Exaco Royal Victorian glass greenhouse, we’ve got it all.”

Mulberry Greenhouses also allows greenhouse owners to upgrade and speed up their plantations’ growth using high-performance greenhouse accessories. The company offers a wide range of greenhouse add-ons, including tie-down kits, door kits, heaters, fans, composters, grow lights, etc.

Mulberry Greenhouses offers an extensive range of gardening solutions like grow cabinets and cold frame greenhouses. Their product range includes high-quality products from Juwel and Super Closet. Customers can also order durable greenhouse flooring, vents, and shade cloths to optimize their conservatory’s atmosphere and growing conditions.

“At Mulberry Greenhouses, we’re all about assisting greenhouse gardeners in implementing latest gardening practices. Our experts update the guide section on our website regularly ensuring that our esteemed clients have access to the best information resources online.” The senior manager continued.

Mulberry Greenhouses offers hobby greenhouses, restaurant-style greenhouses, commercial, educational, and lean-to greenhouses, among more. Interested customers can reach out to the company’s team for more details using the contact information given below.

About the Company

Mulberry Greenhouses is a woman-run, independent business based in Florida. The company is run by a passionate, excellence-focused lady who offers the best range of branded greenhouses to her clients. The company has a tax-free policy outside Florida, 100% secure shopping and payment options, an authorized dealership with brands, and multiple payment options.

Contact Information

Phone: 954-736-7403.

Email: info@mulberrygreenhouses.com

Website: https://mulberrygreenhouses.com/