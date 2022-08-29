Feranoid Founders Wins Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — India’s most prominent men’s clothing brand Feranoid has been winning hearts since it brought in the widest quality collection for its customers. Feranoid is known for its simple yet stylish picks for men. The quality of the clothing along with the unique and most comfortable styles has made Feranoid the customer favorite. A brand that has stood the test of coronavirus and took it as an opportunity to get to greater heights. It has in store for its customers mega offers and deals that are so amazing and worth taking advantage of. Besides the amazing deals, it has in for you the comfiest loungewear, sportswear, quirky printed t-shirts, vintage t-shirts, anime wear, BTS t-shirts, graphic tees, basic shirts, hoodies, oversized t-shirts, joggers, and most comfortable active wears.in terms of accessories, it has the coolest collection of coffee mugs, posters, and notebooks.

Your favorite brand Feranoid is finally getting the recognition and appreciation it deserves as the founder of Feranoid, Mr. Deepesh Rawat has recently been awarded the Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The brand’s wide collection and unique designs have been winning the internet. This has helped Feranoid’s founder to achieve all this in a short span of time. The youngsters today demand quirky styles without compromising on comfort and quality and that is exactly what Feranoid aims to do. To provide the best in the world of fashion and quality. Let’s not forget the fact that fashion at feranoid is extremely pocket friendly.

The founder of Feranoid is determined to provide their customer with the best quality product. His relentless hard work and smart tactic have what made Feranoid the brand it is today. He was always simple in his approach; to pick on the latest trend and provide them at affordable prices. The quirky prints, vintage collection, anime wear, and BTS collection. These are the types of clothing becoming extremely popular since 2020. He chose to capitalize on this trend and make Feranoid the customer’s favorite brand.

About Rajasthan Fashion Awards

The Rajasthan Fashion Awards are held every year to acknowledge the continuous efforts of people in fashion and lifestyle and make it a big ceremonial affair. The Award show gives an opportunity to young fashion designers to showcase their collections and at the same time, facilitate those extraordinary people who have taken Jaipur’s fashion and lifestyle to a global level. And Feranoid has been chosen as a brand that not only showcases the legacy of Jaipur via making the Handblock shirts available to all but at the same making the modern graphic t-shirts available to the people of Rajasthan and India.

Rajasthan Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year

Feranoid Takes great pride in recognizing itself as a homegrown brand and is on made in India Model getting all its production done in collaboration with local artisans and craftsmen. Acclaiming all these facts and the continuous effort to grow the clothing culture in Rajasthan, Deepesh Rawat, Founder of Feranoid was awarded the Rajasthan Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

He Adds “ I am grateful that my efforts to bring the culture of Jaipur and its prints to the national level have been recognized and awarded for the same. Feranoid continuously tries to bring the modern and vintage on the same platform. We will take this award as motivation and will keep on making the people of Rajasthan and my hometown proud. Thank you For the recognition.”

About Feranoid

Founded in January 2015 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Feranoid has become the most reliable brand since then for men’s clothing and apparel in the E-commerce space. Mr. Deepesh Rawat, the founder of Feranoid has received warm appreciation for the efficient and top-notch working of the brand. In a span of 7 years, the brand has successfully paved its path into the hearts of its customer to become their favorite. As of 2022, it has catered to millions of customers providing them a quality experience of E-shopping. Once you shop from Feranoid, the services, products, and prices are for sure gonna make you a loyal customer of the men’s most reliable and best clothing brand. Now is launched to Myntra to continue shipping boxes of happiness to its customer. Renowned for its variety of offers and affordable pricing the brand will continue to shine and touch new skies of its success.