Canada Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Distribution Market Insights, Share, Growth And Future Trends to 2028

Canada Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Distribution Industry Overview

The Canada maintenance, repair & overhaul distribution market size was estimated at USD 13.60 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2020 to 2028.

Periodic maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities to reduce operational costs and to enhance the productivity of industrial operations are expected to drive the demand for MRO distribution. The COVID-19 outbreak in Canada has negatively impacted the manufacturing and service industries on account of the closure of production and related services. Suspension of trade across the globe and Canada has further disrupted the demand-supply of essential; components in 2020, thus negatively impacted the market for MRO distribution.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Canada Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Distribution Market

The maintenance, repair, and overhaul distribution market in Canada are expected to ascend at a compound annual growth rate of 4.3% over the forecast period. COVID-19 outbreak in Canada has restricted several industrial operations and impacted the demand for maintenance products in 2020.

The Canada maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) distribution market is likely to witness a momentous growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing product demand from various end-use industries. Periodic maintenance, repair, and overhaul activities help reduce operational costs and enhance the productivity of industrial operations, which is expected to drive their demand.

Given the certainty of the rise in demand for MRO products from several end-use industries in Canada over the forecast period, the MRO distribution industry needs to be upgraded to achieve success on various crucial points such as the elimination of inventory inaccuracies within the industry.

Manufacturers have increased their allocations for maintenance expenditure to avoid miscellaneous operational costs in the long run. Apart from in-house maintenance, manufacturers in the country are also taking help from outsourced MRO services and product providers. Such initiatives by the manufacturers are the key factors for driving the demand for MRO services.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports

Industrial Vending Machine Market : The global industrial vending machine market size was valued at USD 2.53 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The global industrial vending machine market size was valued at USD 2.53 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2022 to 2030. Magnetic Materials Market: The global magnetic materials market size was valued at USD 29.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.



Canada Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Distribution Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Canada maintenance, repair & overhaul distribution market based on product and end use:

Canada MRO Distribution Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Tools, Maintenance & Safety Products

Conveying Systems

Industrial & Hydraulic Hoses

Gasket

Seal and Polymer Products

Flow Control Solutions

Engineered Plastics

Power Transmission

Others

Canada MRO Distribution End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

Textile

Wood & Paper

Mining, Oil & Gas

Metal Processing & Foundry

Rubber, Plastic & Non-Metallic

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Aircraft

Machinery

Construction

Agriculture

Energy & Power

Others

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Canada maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO) distribution market are:

The Hillman Group, Inc.

Eriks North America

Grainger Canada

Wajax Limited

Applied Industrial Technologies

SBP Holdings

DGI Supply

Lawson Products, Inc.

AWC

Hisco, Inc.

EACO Corporation

BDI Canada

Wurth Canada

MRC Global, Inc.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.

Motion Industries, Inc.

Sun-Source

Gregg Distributors LP

GreenLine Hose &Fittings, Ltd.

R. Thomson Group

Flex-Pression

Quest Gasket

Norwesco Industries Ltd.

Belterra Corporation

Midland Industries

Order a free sample PDF of the Canada Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Distribution Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.