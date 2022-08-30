Plant Growth Regulators Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031 | BASF SE, DuPont, Bayer Crop Science

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Plant growth regulators (PGRs) are a group of chemicals that can be used to manipulate plant growth and development. PGRs can be used to promote or inhibit growth, delay maturity, change plant architecture, and alter flower color. They are often used in agriculture to improve yields, reduce labor costs, and improve crop quality. PGRs are also used in horticulture to improve plant appearance or to control pests and diseases.

Key Trends

The key trends in Plant Growth Regulators technology are:

1. Increased use of plant growth regulators (PGRs) to improve plant yield and quality.

2. Increased use of PGRs to improve plant stress tolerance.

3. Increased use of PGRs to improve plant disease resistance.

Key Drivers

There are numerous factors driving the plant growth regulators market.

Firstly, the ever-increasing demand for food globally is putting pressure on farmers to increase yields. This has led to the increased use of plant growth regulators to boost crop yields. Secondly, the growth of the horticulture industry is also driving demand for plant growth regulators, as they are widely used in this sector to improve plant growth and yield. Thirdly, the increasing popularity of organic farming is also driving demand for plant growth regulators, as they are seen as a more environmentally-friendly option than synthetic chemical pesticides.

Market Segments

By Product

Cytokinin

Auxins

Gibberellins

By Crop

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains & Pulses

Ornamentals

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

BASF SE

DuPont

Bayer Crop Science

TATA Chemicals Limited

Nufarm

Arysta Life Science

Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co. Ltd.

