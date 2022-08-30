A recently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global moisture curing adhesives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2021-2031, reaching nearly US$ 10.74 Bn by 2031. Growth is majorly driven by high uptake in the construction industry.

The moisture curing adhesives industry registered a CAGR of 5% throughout the 2016-2020 historical period. Prospects somewhat dipped in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, given the recessionary trends induced in the aforementioned end use industries. However, projections are likely to experience a resurgence, as production activities gradually resume with the lifting of restrictions.

Future prospects are extensively reliant on the performance of the automotive and construction industries respectively. Forecast to be valued at US$ 8 trillion by 2030, the global construction industry is forecast to register almost 4% annual growth, with India, China and the U.S remaining at the forefront. Also, China is at the forefront of global automotive production, with a whopping 45% incline witnessed in 2021. Consequently, demand for high-grade and robust adhesives is inclining, laying fertile ground for moisture curing adhesives.

Moisture Curing Adhesives Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Moisture Curing Adhesives market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Moisture Curing Adhesives market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Moisture Curing Adhesives supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Moisture Curing Adhesives, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Moisture Curing Adhesives, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Moisture Curing Adhesives has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all sthe prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Moisture Curing Adhesives domain.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Moisture Curing Adhesives : the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Moisture Curing Adhesives demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Moisture Curing Adhesives. As per the study, the demand for Moisture Curing Adhesives will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Moisture Curing Adhesives. As per the study, the demand for Moisture Curing Adhesives will grow through 2029. Moisture Curing Adhesives historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Moisture Curing Adhesives consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Segmentations:

Composition Silicone-based Moisture Curing Adhesives Polyolefin-based Moisture Curing Adhesives Cyanoacrylate-based Moisture Curing Adhesives Polyurethane-based Moisture Curing Adhesives

End Use Industry Moisture Curing Agents for Automotive Moisture Curing Agents for Construction Moisture Curing Agents for Textiles Moisture Curing Agents for Wood Working Moisture Curing Agents for Other End Use Industries



