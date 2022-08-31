Global Aerial Work Platforms Market Size Is Surpassing Nearly US$ 16 Billion By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The study on the Global Aerial Work Platforms Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Aerial Work Platforms Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Aerial Work Platforms Market during the forecast period (2021-2031).

The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Aerial Work Platforms Market in the assessment period.

Aerial Work Platforms Market Segmentation

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Latin America

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

By End Use Industry

AWP Rental Service Providers

End Use Industries AWPs for Construction AWPs for Entertainment AWPs for Commercial Uses AWPs for Manufacturing AWPs for Others (Public Administration, Mining, Agriculture, etc.)



Essential Takeaways from the Aerial Work Platforms Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Aerial Work Platforms Market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Aerial Work Platforms Market.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Aerial Work Platforms Market.

Important queries related to the Aerial Work Platforms Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Aerial Work Platforms Market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Aerial Work Platforms Market during the forecast period (2021-2031)? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for keyword? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

Competitive Landscape

Key players involved in the market are rigorously investing in the development and launches of new products to gain a competitive advantage and expand their consumer base. Mergers & acquisitions along with diversification of product portfolios are key business strategies implemented by participants in the industry.

In September 2021, JLG Industries, Inc. announced the launch of the JLG® 670SJ self-leveling boom lift, equipped with JLG’s exclusive and patented self-leveling technology. The 670SJ is engineered to automatically adapt to terrain on slopes up to 10 degrees in any direction, while driving with full functionality at a class-leading 67-ft platform height.

In March 2021, MEC Aerial Work Platforms introduced its newest product line of vertical mast lifts; the MEC Mast Electric (MME) Series. The MME Series leads with direct electric drive for high efficiency, longer duty cycles, and higher product residual value. It offers two heights to choose from: the MME20 with a platform height of 20 feet and the MME25 with a non-rotating vertical mast lift platform height of 25 feet.

