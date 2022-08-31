Red Wine Industry Is Projected To Be Valued At US$ 78 Billion By 2022

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR’s analysis on the red wine industry, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 125 Bn, expanding at a CAGR of over 5% across the 2021-2031 assessment period. In the near-term forecast, the industry is projected to be valued at US$ 78 Bn by 2022, reflecting a CAGR of over 2%.

From 2016 to 2020, sales of red wine expanded sluggishly at a CAGR of nearly 2%. This restricted trajectory was largely a result of limited market penetration across several markets coupled with the highly premium nature of wines, rendering them highly expensive. Prospects declined amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, as distilleries ceased operations while consumers drifted towards consuming more health boosting beverages.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 78 Billion Market forecast value in 2031 USD 125 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2031 Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & ‘000 Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth AsiaOceaniaMiddle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.SCanadaBrazilMexicoGermanyU.KFranceSpainItalyRussiaChinaJapanSouth KoreaIndiaAustraliaGCCSouth Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product TypeSales ChannelBody TypeSweetness LevelRegion Key Companies Profiled Accolade Wines Australia LimitedCasella Family BrandsCaviro Viña Concha y Toro SAConstellation BrandsDiageo PlcE&J Gallo WineryGrupo PeñaflorThe Wine GroupTreasury Wine Estates Pricing Available upon Request

Key Questions Answered in Report

Which are the most lucrative red wine markets?

Which factors will impact the growth of red wine?

How will changing trends impact the strategies of market players?

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities across regions?

Which companies are leading the red wine industry?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the market?

Key players:-

Accolade Wines Australia Limited.

Casella Family Brands

Cavrio

Concha y Toro

Red Wine Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Red Wine Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Red Wine Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Red Wine Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Red Wine Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Rapeseed Oil Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Rapeseed Oil Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Red Wine Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Red Wine Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Red Wine Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Red Wine Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Red Wine Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Red Wine Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Red Wine Market growth.

