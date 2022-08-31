Future Electronics 2022 Bike to Work Initiative Promotes Employee Health and Lowers Carbon Emissions

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce the return of their “Going Green” Bike to Work initiative in 2022.

On ‘Casual Fridays’ during the months of July, August, September and October, every Future employee who rides their bike or rollerblades to work at the corporate headquarters in Montreal will receive a free breakfast in the cafeteria.

If 40 employees ride their bikes to work just once a week for four months, and travel a distance of 7.5 kilometers, they will save approximately one ton of CO2 emissions! Biking to work is often faster than driving through detours or sitting in traffic and cycling is a great way to keep active and stay healthy.

Future Electronics encourages all their employees to make healthier and more environmentally sustainable choices.

In 2019, Future Electronics’ employees biked a combined total of 2,222 kilometers and the program saved a total of 465 kg in CO2 emissions.

