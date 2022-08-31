Semiconductors and Healthcare Industries to Create Highest Demand for Dry Screw Vacuum Pumps Market – Fact.MR Study

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The vacuum pumps market has likely to garner a market value of US$ 719.09 Mn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 7% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 1,415 Mn.

Report Attributes Values Expected Market Value in 2022 US$ 719.09 Mn Projected Market Value in 2032 US$ 1,415 Mn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 7% CAGR

Key Market Segments Covered in the Vacuum Pumps Industry Report

By Pump Type Positive Displacement Vacuum Pumps Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Rotary Screw Pumps Rotary Root Pumps Dry Vacuum Pumps Dry Screw Vacuum Pumps Dry Scroll Vacuum Pumps Dry Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Dry Clan & Hook Pumps Others Centrifugal Vacuum Pumps Momentum Transfer Vacuum Pumps Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Turbo Molecular Vacuum Pumps Regenerative Application Vacuum Pumps

By Lubrication Dry Vacuum Pumps Wet Vacuum Pumps

By Application Vacuum Pumps for Assembly Vacuum Pumps for Conveying Vacuum Pumps for Dehydration/Drying Vacuum Pumps for Engine Testing Vacuum Pumps for Evaporation & Distillation Vacuum Pumps for Filling Vacuum Pumps for Holding/Chucking Vacuum Pumps for Manufacturing Vacuum Pumps for Material Handling Vacuum Pumps for Thermoforming Vacuum Pumps for Other Applications

By Mechanism Gas Transfer Vacuum Pump Gas Binding Vacuum Pump

By Pressure Rough Vacuum Pumps (10.3 mbar-1 mbar) Medium Vacuum (Pumps 1 mbar-10-3 mbar) High Vacuum Pumps (10-3mbar-10-7 mbar) Ultra-High Vacuum Pumps (10-7 mbar-10-12 mbar) Extreme High Vacuum Pumps (less than 10-12 mbar)

By Flow Vacuum Pumps Upto 85 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Upto 150 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Upto 550 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Upto 1500 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Upto 4500 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Upto 8500 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Upto 15000 ACFM Vacuum Pumps Upto 17000 ACFM

By End Use Vertical Vacuum Pumps for Aerospace & Defense Vacuum Pumps for Automotive Vacuum Pumps for Chemical & Petrochemical Vacuum Pumps for Electronics & Semiconductors Vacuum Pumps for Food & Beverage Vacuum Pumps for Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Vacuum Pumps for Mining & Construction Vacuum Pumps for Oil & Gas Vacuum Pumps for Packing Vacuum Pumps for Power Generation Vacuum Pumps for Other End User Verticals



Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately fragmented in terms of the supply pie. Key players such as Atlas Copco, Gardner Denver, and Edwards (Atlas Copco) hold a majority of the market share and are key price controllers in the vacuum pump landscape.

In January 2022, Atlas Copco completed the acquisition of HHV Pumps Pvt. Ltd. The manufacturer specializes in the design and fabrication of vacuum pumps and systems used in a variety of industrial applications.

In August 2021, EDS introduced a new benchmark in the dry screw vacuum pump market. Designed for the most difficult chemical and industrial installations. With contaminant handling capabilities that are second-to-none even in harsh chemical and industrial environments, the EDS range is available in both air and water-cooled versions. A combination of simplicity, ease of maintenance, and high speed make the EDS range the perfect solution for harsh industrial and chemical applications.

Key Takeaways from Study

The global vacuum pump market is anticipated to add 1.7X value by 2030 as compared to 2020.

Dry vacuum pump capture a major chunk of the market, equivalent to four-fifth of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute opportunity of more than US$ 1.2 Bn by 2030.

Electronics and semiconductors is the fastest growing segment in the market, owing to shift towards renewable sources of energy and technology across the globe, especially in East Asia, to launch and manufacture smart 5G-enabled devices.

Europe will continue to dominate the market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain 38.4 BPS in its market share by 2030 over 2020.

Engine testing application is anticipated to gain around 156 BPS over the forecast period of 2020-2030

The use of vacuum pumps in manufacturing applications is anticipated to lose around 139 BPS by 2030.

By mechanism, gas transfer vacuum pumps hold a lion’s share of the market, estimated to increase to around 58% by 2030.

The U.S. market as well as the one in Germany is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 6%, while that in China is pegged at close to 8% CAGR through 2030.

COVID-19 hit the market hard, with a growth rate of -7.9% in 2020. However, 2021 looks better, with an expected growth rate of over 5%.

“Ascending demand from the electronics and semiconductor industry is expected to boost consumption of vacuum pumps throughout the forecast period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

