Ice Tea Market in China is Poised for Remarkable Growth of 8% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Ice Tea. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Ice Tea Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Ice Tea market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Ice Tea

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Ice Tea, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Ice Tea Market.

Competition Landscape

The aforementioned market players are considered as prominent players in the ice tea market. Further, key market players are focusing on backward integration for business development and expansion of their existing production capabilities.

Targeted acquisitions and mergers within the industry are key for sustaining in the ice tea market. Also, Coca-Cola and Starbucks, among key players, are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies to maintain their market dominance.

For instance, The Coca-Cola Company partnered with TerraCycle in 2019, and is providing customers of Western Europe the ability to use refillable containers for diverse beverages, including ice teas, via a European retailer.

In addition, Nestle SA, in 2019, switched to 23 ounce PET bottles, and significantly enhanced the quality of tea it produced under the new leadership in America to regain its lost dominance in the domestic market.

Key Segments Covered of Ice tea Market

Product Type

Bottled Tea

Powdered Tea

Tea Bags

Tea Type

Fruit-infused Tea Lemon Tea Ginger Tea Cherry Tea Peach Tea Apple Tea Mango Tea Others

Liquor-infused Tea

CBD-infused Tea

Specialty Tea Matcha Tea Kombucha Tea



Nature

Organic

Conventional

Price Range

Economy

Mid-range

Premium

Sales Channel

HORECA

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channels

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways from Ice Tea Market Study

The global ice tea market is anticipated to add 2X value by 2030.

Bottled ice tea is predicted to grow at a sturdy rate of more than 6% CAGR over the forecast period.

East Asia is the transcendent market with a value of US$ 33.3 Bn in 2019, and is set to balloon at a vigorous CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Organic Ice tea is set observe a brisk growth rate of 8.% CAGR, while conventional ice tea is projected to add 2X its value over the forecast period.

Regions such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are projected to witness a surge at CAGRs of 8.6% and 8.8%, respectively.

By sales channel, online retailers is leading among all, globally, in term of growth rate, expected to progress at a high CAGR of more than 9% over the forecast period, whilst departmental stores are expected to follow next at a handsome CAGR of 7.5%.

An important market, China, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6%, while India is set to race ahead at 9.3%.

The U.S. ice tea market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 7% through 2030.

Key Question answered in the survey of Ice Tea market report:

Sales and Demand of Ice Tea

Growth of Ice Tea Market

Market Analysis of Ice Tea

Market Insights of Ice Tea

Key Drivers Impacting the Ice Tea market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Ice Tea market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Ice Tea

More Valuable Insights on Ice Tea Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Ice Tea, Sales and Demand of Ice Tea, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

