Gluten-free Baking Mixes Market Revenue Opportunities and Gross Margin Analysis

Gluten-free Baking Mixes Industry Overview

The global gluten-free baking mixes market size was valued at USD 391.1 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of celiac disease, non-celiac gluten sensitivity, and rising demand for convenient healthy food items are anticipated to drive the demand for the product over the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the product demand as home-baking activities increased significantly during the lockdown period. Google searches for baking tips and bread recipes have been soaring all over the world since the start of the pandemic, as people sought to learn new skills and take up different activities to stay busy. The work-from-home trend, along with the severe restriction of stay-home policy, has been encouraging consumers to indulge in cooking practices at home.

Bakery products are mainly prepared using wheat; however, the high quantity of gluten in the grain has been limiting its utilization. Wheat is, therefore, being replaced with various grains and pulses like quinoa, oats, amaranth, teff, corn, brown rice, buckwheat, and sorghum. The mixes are available for various bakery products-including bread, muffins, pizzas, donuts, and cakes.

Countries including the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. are the major consumers of bakery products in the world. The increasing prevalence of celiac disease and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) in these countries is the primary factor fueling the demand for gluten-free products. For instance, according to the American College of Gastroenterology, in 2019, around 10 to 15% of the adult population in the U.S. had IBS.

Lately, many health-conscious people, who do not suffer from celiac disease, gluten intolerance, or gluten sensitivity, are also making a sensible effort to avoid gluten-containing foods. Thus, the rising consumption of bakery foods worldwide coupled with high health consciousness, especially among millennials and Gen Z, is driving the market.

With the growing demand for gluten-free foods, key brands offering baking mixes are using a progressive approach to keep up with the current trends. Companies have been increasingly expanding their consumer base by extending their geographical reach. For instance, in June 2020, Aldi Stores Ltd. announced the testing of its own LiveGfree brand’s gluten-free products at different locations across the U.S.

Gluten-free Baking Mixes Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gluten-free baking mixes market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Gluten-free Baking Mixes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cookies

Cakes & Pastries

Bread

Pizza

Others

Gluten-free Baking Mixes Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Grocery Stores

Mass Merchandiser

Independent Natural or Health Food Store

Club Stores

Drug Stores

Others

Gluten-free Baking Mixes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights:

June 2020: SalDoce Fine Foods launched its products on eBay and Amazon Australia through its brand YesYouCan.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Gluten-free Baking Mixes Industry include

General Mills, Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Kinnikinnick Foods, Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Continental Mills, Inc.

Partake Foods

Chebe

Naturpro

King Arthur Baking Company, Inc.

SalDoce Fine Foods

