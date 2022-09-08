Cisdem Data Recovery 13.7.0: Optimized Data Scanning and Recovery Experience

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem released its latest version 13.7.0 of Data Recovery, one of the most popular macOS programs to restore files on Mac. This version comes with optimized interaction of scanning process & interface, making data recovery on Mac much clearer, simpler and more efficient.

Cisdem Data Recovery is designed to restore document, video, audio, photo, email, archive and others from all major storage devices and file systems on a Mac. It supports any data loss situations, from deletion, formatting, partition loss to virus attack, system crash, macOS upgrade/downgrade…

“Cisdem Data Recovery 13.7.0 help users easily switch between scanning of different storage devices and monitor the file recovery process in real time,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “Most of our users want a quick and efficient data recovery process to dig most files as many as possible, they’ll love this new version. In addition, users can trust it to handle those devices with FAT, ExFAT file system. We have achieved great progress in this respect.”

What’s New in Version 13.7.0?

New entryfor quick scanning of other devices

We set a new entry at the top left corner of scanning interface. By clicking it, users can quickly change from current scanning status into scanning interface of other storage devices detected by this program, or they can return to homepage directly.

Optimizedinteraction of scanning complete interface

During file scanning, the specific file which is being searched, number/size of already found files, remaining time and deep scanning sector progress are displayed clearly at the bottom. We also add filter labels of file types (jpg, jpeg, gif, tif, eps, psd, bmp, wmf, etc.), by which users can locate their desired files accurately.

Tipsfor key buttons

When users place the mouse on the key buttons and icons, this software will separately show their functions in texts.

More user–friendly“Recover” button

The selected files in scan results will be restored after clicking the “Recover” button. If users do not pick out any files specificly and hit “Recover”, this program will automatically recover all the files under the chosen file category from the left column.

Improved scanning experience on FAT, ExFAT file system device

A more powerful and mature algorithm is applied to ensure a higher success rate of recovery when the program is used to get back data from devices equipped with FAT, ExFAT file system.

Main Features of Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac

Recover data lost due to different reasons

Cisdem Data Recovery can recover data and files that accidentally deleted, formatted, trash emptied, caused by partition loss, repartition, system crash, virus attack, macOS wrongly restored or other cases.

Recover data from Mac internal and hard drive

Cisdem Data Recovery can retrieve files from Mac internal hard drive, also from external storage devices connected to a Mac: HDD, SSD, USB, SD Card, camcorder, media player.

Recover 200+ file types

It recovers documents, videos, photos, audio, emails, archives and so on, including DOC/DOCX, XLS/XLSX, PPT/PPTX, PDF, PAGES, NUMBERS, KEY, AVI, MOV, MP4, M4V, JPG/JPEG, TIFF/TIF, PNG, BMP, GIF, PSD, AIF/AIFF, M4A, MP3, WAV, WMA, ZIP, RAR, ISO.

Filter files for quick recovery

Quickly search and find lost files by entering keyword, file size, date created, date modified.

Preview files before recover

Preview videos, photos and various documents (Pdf, Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Keynote, Pages, Numbers, etc.)

Recover files to local drive or cloud

Recover selected files to local drive or cloud platforms (Dropbox, OneDrive, GoogleDrive, pCloud, Box)

Show files as you like

Display all, lost, system or hidden files as you like

Quick access to specific folder

Allow quick access to Trash, Desktop, Documents, Downloads and Photos folder

Resume scanning

Save scan status and resume the scanning without re-scanning from the start.

Availability and Price

Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac is available for free trial at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-datarecovery.dmg starting Aug 30th, 2022. Users can subscribe the full version monthly, yearly or for lifetime. For tech specification or compatible macOS versions, you can visit its product page at Cisdem.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company dedicated in developing data recovery, utility, productivity and multimedia tools for Mac. Looking to the feature, data recovery will continue to be a concern for many users. Cisdem team will keeps working hard and staying innovative to offer the best data recovery solution. For more details and information, please visit http://www.cisdem.com/.