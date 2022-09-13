Tarasafe to participate in EuroSafety 2022 Edition

Gujarat, India, 2022-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Business events are becoming one of the most important tools for establishing new industrial relations, maintaining existing ties and for building a constructive dialogue.

Tarasafe will be participating in EuroSafety in Tampere on the 13th, 14th and 15th of September, 2022. It is the most anticipated event in the Nordic that will bring a large range of professionals in workplace safety and personal protective equipment.

Our commitment to the next generation of work wear prioritizes safety with comfort. We are reimagining and redefining Flame Resistant (FR) work wear and this trade fair comes as a great opportunity for us to showcase the perfect blend of fit, comfort and protection.The 3-day event will be accompanied by an attractive program of lectures, seminars, product demonstrations and first aid trainings.

EuroSafety will be hosting a myriad of industry-specific events including sessions by the specialists of Finnish Institute of Occupational Health who give you tips on how to find the suitable protective equipment.

We are happy to exhibit at the expo that is constantly evolving to round up thousands of safety professionals, managers and specialists – as well as professionals and volunteers in fire, rescue and emergency services for three days of networking.

======================================================================

Company Name : Tarasafe International Pvt Ltd

Address: 6, 7, 8 & 9 Apparel park, GIDC, SEZ, Khokhra Ahmedabad -380008, Gujarat, India

Phone: +91-79-2970-4068

URL : https://www.tarasafe.com/

Email: info@tarasafe.in