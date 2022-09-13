Network Forensics Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | Cisco Systems Inc., FireEye Inc., IBM Corporation

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Global Network Forensics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Network Forensics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Read more about Network Forensics Market here: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/network-forensics-market/

Network forensics is the process of investigating network traffic in order to identify suspicious activity. This activity can include anything from malicious software to unauthorized access. Network forensics can be used to track down the source of an attack, as well as to determine what data was compromised.

Key Trends:

There are a few key trends in network forensics technology:

1. The use of AI and machine learning is becoming more common in order to help identify patterns and anomalies in network traffic.

2. The use of cloud-based solutions is also increasing, as it allows for easier scalability and storage of data.

3. The use of virtualization is also becoming more common, as it allows for the creation of isolated environments for analysis.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for A Sample – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20885/

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the Network Forensics market are the increasing number of cyber-attacks, the growing need for organizations to comply with regulations, and the need for organizations to improve their security posture.

The increasing number of cyber-attacks is a major driver of the Network Forensics market. Cyber-attacks are becoming more sophisticated and targeted, and they are resulting in significant financial losses for organizations. In addition, cyber-attacks are becoming more frequent, and they are impacting a wider range of organizations.

Market Segments:

The network forensics market report is bifurcated on the basis of component, deployment mode, organization size, application, vertical and region. On the basis of component, it is segmented into solution and services. Based on deployment mode, it is analyzed across cloud and on-premises. By organization size it is categorized into large enterprises and SMEs. By application, it is divided into endpoint security, data center security, and others. By vertical it is divided into BFSI, government, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players:

The network forensics market report includes players such as Cisco Systems Inc., FireEye Inc., IBM Corporation, LogRhythm Inc., NIKSUN Incorporated, NETSCOUT Systems Inc., RSA Security, Symantec Corporation, Savvius Inc., and VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20885/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

-10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

-In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

-Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

-Excel data pack included with all report purchases

-Robust and transparent research methodology

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

& transparent research methodology, and superior service.