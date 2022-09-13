Tarps Now® Releases Guide to Industrial Tarp Applications

St. Joseph, MI,USA, 2022-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the release of a new Guide to Industrial Tarp Applications that provides consumers a tutorial on the use of Industrial Tarp applications to solve a wide range of protective solutions. The guide begins with a discussion focused on the selection of durable fabrics which should be considered first, based upon the type of problem that needs to be solved. Examples include vinyl, clear vinyl, canvas, polyethylene and mesh which are often used in applications like truck tarps, industrial covers, equipment covers, construction tarps, welding blankets, and welding covers. Many of these heavy duty tarps are waterproof providing protection from the elements, moisture, and other fluids. Additional important options include fire retardant, high temperature, and anti-static protection.

Heavy-duty industrial grade construction tarps provide a safe environment at job sites, plants, warehouses, in the field, and other work areas. They help protect people, equipment, and structures in these locations and take a wide range of forms. Types of Industrial Tarps frequently are used for temporary building enclosures, such as containment tarps, scaffold sheeting and scaffold tarps. Other applications include concrete curing blankets, safety debris netting, construction scaffold debris netting, orange barrier fencing, safety snow fencing, lifting tarps, construction debris tarps, snow tarps, and basic stock sized tarp for smaller protective coverings.

Other guidance focuses on the care and maintenance of industrial tarp coverings, as the collection and build-up of dirt and grime can limit the effectiveness of the covers. To clean these tarps, it is recommended to use mild dish soap and warm water, as opposed to detergents, certain hash cleaners along with scrubbing too hard can damage the covers as well as removing the protection of special features. Product examples follow:

Product Information:

About Tarps Now®

Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.

Media contact:

Michael Dill, CEO

Tarps Now, Inc.

4133 M-139

St Joseph, MI 49085

888-800-1383

sales@tarpsnow.com

https://www.tarpsnow.com

Blog: https://www.tarpsnow.com/blog