CDE Asia introduces sustainable sand with the installation of Combo X70 in Omerga, Maharashtra

Balaji Construction commissioned CDE Asia’s Combo X70 plant as their first sand washing unit

Kolkata, India, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Balaji Construction has been catering to the construction industry for more than 2 decades and has been a pioneer in this field. They are renowned suppliers of sand & aggregates for various infrastructure projects.

On shifting from a limited feed capacity crusher to an advanced one, Mr. Sunil Mane, Owner, Balaji Construction, decided to explore the burgeoning market for M-Sand in their area by installing a sand washing plant. After extensive research, Mr. Mane resolved to commission CDE Asia’s bestseller i.e., Combo X70. For the same, he visited our Chikhli plant in Gujarat and minutely examined and discussed output quality, delivery aspects, spare parts availability, service assistance, and so on before making investments in the CDE Asia plant.

The plant has the potential to convert stone dust to industry-grade concrete sand (Zone II) and plaster sand (Zone III) which are ready for commercial use. The 70 TPH plant works at a rated power capacity of 110 KW. The key attributes of Combo X70 are its 95% water recycling capacity and limited water usage which is perfectly aligned to address the issue of water shortage in the western parts of India.

A few months later, the client also availed our Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for uninterrupted hassle-free service. The plant was officially launched in May 2020.

“CDE Asia has fulfilled its promise of supplying consistent and high-quality output. We are impressed by Combo X70’s design compactness, automation capabilities, eco-friendly processes, and minimal maintenance requirements. Hence, we are extremely satisfied to be associated with CDE Asia and benefit from their futuristic technology.”, said Mr. Sunil Mane, Owner, Balaji Construction.

According to Mr. Neeraj Jain, Vice President Sales, CDE Asia, “We are pleased to have been able to introduce Balaji Construction to the promising world of M-Sand through Combo X70. We are confident that superior sand washing technology from CDE Asia will give our client an edge above the competition and fulfill his marketing goals.”

The installed plant has the capacity to function at 100 KW for about 12 hours and produce an average of 20,000 tonnes of sand on a monthly basis.

