Opportunity Assessment Of Graft Delivery Devices Market Reveals Lucrative Prospects For Manufacturers

Overview

Grafting is the technology used to transplant living cells in certain parts of the body. A graft delivery device involves surgical transplant of living tissue.

Modern surgical techniques deliver drugs to the bones, skin, and fat to reduce the risk of ruptures. Graft delivery devices are also used in orthopedic and arthroscopic surgeries. In addition, the graft delivery device has the ability to pass through the arachnoid membrane or dura to access the brain.

Graft devices are used to transport drugs in larger quantities. A study conducted at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary has shown that mucosal grafts can be used as an effective method of treatment for a variety of diseases associated with the central nervous system.

These devices are designed to transfer hydrated autografts, allografts, and synthetic bone to surgical sites while maximizing the utilization of the materials.

Graft Delivery Device Market Growth and Key Challenges

As a result of technological advancements and increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers in developed countries, grafting procedure is becoming simpler and safer, which is expected to boost demand for graft delivery devices and drive global demand for graft delivery devices.

A shortage of physicians and lack of awareness about newly developed devices and technologies could hamper graft delivery device sales and limit the market growth.

Segmentation

By Product Type

Bone graft delivery device

Fat graft delivery device

Vascular graft delivery device

Others

By Application

Orthopedic surgery

Plastic and reconstructive surgery

Arthroscopic surgery

Others

By End User

Specialty clinics

Ambulatory surgery centers(ASCs)

Hospitals

Prospects for Broadening the Use of Graft Delivery DevicesIncreased investments in healthcare are expected to fuel industry growth. The increasing geriatric population, Greater focus on research and development in the healthcare sector is expected to facilitate growth in the global graft delivery devices market over the assessment period.

US Graft Delivery Devices Market OutlookUS is likely to be the largest market for graft delivery devices globally. The growth of the graft delivery device market in US is driven by R&D budgets, and robust healthcare system in the country. US is likely to be the largest market for graft delivery devices globally. The growth of the graft delivery device market in US is driven by R&D budgets, and robust healthcare system in the country. The US is home to a number of graft delivery device manufacturers globally. The research and innovation in US graft delivery devices market continues to be robust. What is the Outlook on Europe Graft Delivery Devices Market? As is the case in US, the demand for graft delivery devices in Europe is also likely to recover. Many Western European countries, such as UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy are among the most lucrative markets for graft delivery devices. Competitive Landscapes Few prominent global organizations in the graft delivery devices market are Nordson Corporation

Kleiner Device Labs

LLC

Medmix Systems AG

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic plc

Pinnacle Spine Group . Furthermore, these companies contribute significantly to the growth of graft delivery devices globally through the development of advanced graft delivery devices.

