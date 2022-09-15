Kid™s furniture market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the years 2022 2029

Kid’s furniture market is heavily invested in product innovation that ensures safety & comfort of children. With rapid increase in buying potential of internet-savvy consumers there is a shift in focus from traditional furniture designs to theme based kid’s furniture. The global kid’s furniture market is expected to grow at steady CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2019-2029). There is a substantial increase in the demand for kid’s furniture from housing contractors that aim to build end-to-end home infrastructure. On the backdrop of these trends the kid’s furniture market will garner increased customer traction; ultimately leading to higher revenues for market players in this landscape.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for kids’ furniture. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews.

The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of kids’ furniture manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the kids furniture market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Global Kids furniture Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global kids’ furniture market is segmented on the basis of product type, raw material, application and region.

By Product Type : Beds, Cots & cribs Table & Chair Cabinet, Dressers & Chests Others

By Raw Material : Wood Polymer Metal

By Application : Commercial Household

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key Takeaways from Global Kid’s Furniture Market Study Segmenting by product type, Beds, Cots, & Cribs will lead market demand due to increasing household income of middle-class citizens in developing countries. Customers are increasingly looking to buy better products that ensure the safety of their kids, while at the same time do not pollute the environment.

Shift in consumer preferences, positions wood as major market share holder with more than 65% of market demand coming from this segment. This can be attributed to increasingly stringent anti-pollution policies that aim to curb the use of plastic in manufacturing products.

Theme-based designs are most popular among consumers since they are preferred by imaginative children over bland designs. Young parents are very selective when it comes to design and consider the opinion of their wards before making a purchase.

Space efficient kid’s furniture that offers high functionality is gaining increased consumer traction. This is a direct result of surging demand for smart furniture solutions that accommodate clothes, books, toys in one place and subsequently de-clutter.

Non-toxic colors, and chewable materials are emerging trends that consumers are looking for in kid’s furniture repeatedly. Hence, manufacturers are innovating products that ensure safety of children.

Ergonomics to Drive Demand for Kid’s Furniture

Leading manufacturers are collating scientific research in ergonomics, anthropometrics, and sustainability best practices to develop products that differentiate them against stiff competition. The market is moving towards eco-friendly products that do not pollute the environment when discarded or thrown away. These trends are supported by a responsive consumer segment that continuously interacts with brands via social media channels. Marketing departments of major brands are attracting, engaging, and delighting consumers via social media channels in hopes of building a supportive community of consumers around their products.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an in-depth analysis of the global kid’s furniture market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2029. The study provides readers with compelling insights on the kid’s furniture market on the basis of product type ((Beds, Cots, & Cribs), (Table & Chair), (Cabinet, Dressers, & Chests), and Others), Material Type (wood, polymer, and metal), application (commercial, and household) and regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

