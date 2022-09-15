Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Sahara International Petrochemical Company, The Dow Chemical Company

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) is a polymer that is used in a variety of applications. It is a copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate, and it has properties that are similar to both polyethylene and vinyl. EVA is a soft, flexible, and lightweight material that is often used in products that require those properties. It is also an inexpensive polymer, which makes it a popular choice for many applications.

Key Trends:

One of the key trends in EVA technology is the development of copolymers that contain vinyl acetate units with different molecular weights. This allows for the tailorability of the copolymer’s properties to meet the specific needs of the application. Another trend is the use of alternative comonomers such as vinyl propionate or vinyl chloride in the production of EVA copolymers. This can improve the copolymer’s properties such as heat resistance and toughness. Finally, there has been a move towards the use of green chemistry principles in the production of EVA copolymers.

Key Drivers:

The main drivers of the EVA market are the growing demand for packaging and the increasing use of EVA in the automotive industry. The packaging industry is the largest end-user of EVA, accounting for more than 50% of the total demand. The growing demand for flexible packaging, such as stand-up pouches and laminates, is driving the EVA market.

Market Segment:

The ethylene vinyl acetate market is segmented by type, application, end-use, and region. By type, the market is classified into very low density, low density, medium density, and high density. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into film, injection molding, and others. Based on end-use, it is divided into packaging, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global ethylene vinyl acetate market includes players such as Sahara International Petrochemical Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Formosa Plastic Corporation, Hanwha Total Petrochemical Co. Ltd, Celanese Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries N.V., Braskem S.A., Arlanxeo Holding B.V., Asia Polymer Corporation, and others.

