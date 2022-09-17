Our relationship with the pioneer developer in UAE, Emaar

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — With an outstanding legacy and portfolio spanning over decades, Emaar is strengthening its footprint across Dubai more than ever. Emaar clients are very much aware of the background, history, and operating model of the pioneer developer, because, when it comes to investment, trust is the number one factor, the second being return – ROI.

The Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, is Emaar’s most recognizable construction. This kind of accomplishment allows Emaar’s reputation to speak for itself. Emaar Properties came to life in 1997 and has been ever since recognized as a pioneer developer of integrated master-planned communities.

The Story behind the Brand

Emaar is one of the most well-known real estate companies in the world and is listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Mall management, entertainment, hotel, and commercial leasing are some of the business sectors where Emaar is diversifying its portfolio, to support its operating model further as it continues to develop and capitalize on its strengths. Furthermore, as shown by its iconic brands like The Address Hotels, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and Downtown Dubai, Emaar is also connected to premium lifestyle and luxury brands. The world’s most popular destinations include The Dubai Mall and the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world’s most-visited venues. Retail and lifestyle destinations have always been at the core of Emaar’s trophy destinations.

With a portfolio worth billions of dollars successfully managed across continents, Emaar brings forth a level of professional experience that is unmatched by other developers worldwide. Here are some reasons why Emaar’s off-plan residential projects should be your first choice when investing money in Dubai property.

Quality

The Emaar brand primarily stands for luxury and comfort. A signature Emaar property has a distinctive status, marked by uncompromising quality and superior standards. Emaar projects develop a posh, singular identity that others frequently envy. Emaar provides excellent value in terms of construction quality, unusual materials utilized in the building process, safety, and integrated industry-leading security systems. Emaar is renowned for providing high value for money. All Emaar off-plan projects in Dubai carry a high Return on Investment of up to 8% or maybe more, thus ensuring greater value for your investment than what it initially had when you bought it in the first place.

Reputation and Global Market Presence

A solid reputation has established Emaar as the most trustworthy developer in Dubai.

Investors from all around the world are familiar with Emaar. The corporation established a tremendous name and brand, by delivering some of the most recognizable landmarks in the world, which in turn continues to draw in a large number of investors. Emaar is far more than a regional or local developer of real estate. It appeals to people all over the world. It is regarded as one of the top construction conglomerates in the world with great international appeal.

In order to take advantage of the significant increase in demand for Emaar projects, the developer has extended its presence in Egypt’s and India’s markets. Emaar will also keep taking advantage of the very desirable supply and demand dynamics in hospitality and retail, which performed very well so far in 2022.

Delivering on Time

Emaar is undoubtedly the biggest name in the regional MENA construction market. They are famously known for completing all their projects on schedule and occasionally even earlier. Their reputation for timely delivery of projects has won them a flawless track record. Emaar takes pride in completing projects on time, and is fully aware of how delaying a project can undermine a brand’s financial credibility and undermine customer confidence. Emaar has demonstrated many times its commitment to delivering on time, which proves how committed they are to maintaining its brand reputation. This is something Emaar takes great pride in, and it is made possible with the help of their outstanding management and engineering staff.

Revenue Value

According to Dubai Land Department data, Emaar Properties, the real estate developer in Dubai , increased its net profit by 241% to $610 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $179 million in the same period the previous year.

Emaar Development, the “build-to-sell” property development business in UAE is owned by Emaar Properties, and they also reported property sales of $1.863 billion, up 16% from $1.602 billion in 2021. Emaar Development announced a net profit of $286 million, up 34% from the first quarter of 2021.

With a deliberate focus on inventory sales and successful property launches that sell out within hours, Emaar achieved impressive revenue, while building a solid income stream for the future.

Realty Force Platinum Alliance by Emaar

Realty Force and Emaar Properties go a long way back. We’ve always come to know Emaar as one of the most “broker-friendly” developers in Dubai, always supporting and offering mentorship so we can deliver high-value sales.

Realty Force Real Estate is a Platinum member of Alliance by Emaar since Nov 2021, during which time we managed to deliver Emaar sales beyond our own expectations, to the value of over AED 30 million each quarter of last year.

With Emaar recognition, Realty Force reached a benchmark. This remains our objective and something to strive for in the coming years.

2021 was very rewarding in terms of high-value Emaar sales, transacted on off-plan properties. We strive to keep the momentum going for this year as well and wrap 2022 with an equally significant number of Emaar sales.

Realty Force has successfully transacted on Emaar sales in Majestic Vistas, and Lamborghini villas at Dubai Hills Estate, exceeding the value of AED 60 million. This was followed by Il Primo in Downtown, where we concluded on an AED 20 million penthouse, RP Heights and Grande apartments with a value of over AED 10 million, and villas in Golf Terraces in Dubai Hills Estate. These are just a few examples.

All deals were conceived through a labor of love and empathy, trying to understand buyers’ investment horizons and long-term objectives.

What has helped us sustain a profitable partnership with Emaar?

We thrive together.

As top performers in 2021, we stood out for our consistent dedication to improving our business by providing premium service, premium listings, and transparency. The close collaboration with Emaar continues to add immense value to our organization. One key differentiator is constantly flowing with the changes and adapting to new market circumstances. In terms of practice, investing in digital innovation and applying our market expertise are other guiding principles we adhere to when doing business.

Emaar will continue to impress us with top projects, and reforms designed to increase sales and foreign direct investment into Dubai. Likewise, Realty Force needs to constantly raise the bar, compete and remain innovative in the Dubai real estate industry, and above all, strengthen our alliance with Emaar.