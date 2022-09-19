Global Sales Of Color Cosmetics Size Is Growing At A CAGR Of 6.2% During 2021 To 2031| Fact.MR Study

Gender-Neutral Color Cosmetics Trend to Spur the Growth of Color Cosmetics Market during 2021-2031

The global color cosmetics market size was valued at $77 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $140 billion by 2031, Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2031.

Import export analysis of color cosmetic products suggest that lip products are the world’s most traded color cosmetics product. France holds 19.6% of global color cosmetics exports, whereas the United States is estimated to be the top destination for the import of color cosmetic products, holding a share of 11.8%.

Prominent Key players of the Color cosmetics market survey report:

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Benefit Cosmetics LLC
  • Revlon Group
  • MAC Cosmetics
  • Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company
  • Chanel S.A.
  • Laverana GmbH & Co. KG
  • Clarins Group
  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.
  • Coty Inc.
  • Ciate London
  • Chantecaille Beaute Inc,
  • Kroylan Professional Make-up
  • Avon Products, Inc.

Main Segments Covered in Color Cosmetics Industry Research

  • By Product Type
    • Facial Color Products
      • Blushers
      • Foundation
      • Loose Face Powder
      • Concealers
      • Other Facial Products
    • Eye Makeup Products
      • Eye Liners/Pencils
      • Mascara
      • Eye Shadow
      • Other Eye Makeup
    • Lips Products
      • Lip Gloss
      • Lip Liners/Pencils
      • Lip Sticks
      • Other Lip Products
    • Nail Products
      • Nail Paints
      • Nail Polish
      • Nail Removers
      • Nail Treatment/Strengtheners
      • Other Nail Products
    • Hair Color Products
      • Permanent
      • Demi-permanent
      • Semi-permanent
      • Gradual
  • By Form
    • Powder
    • Spray
    • Crème
    • Gel
  • By Pricing
    • Mass
    • Mid-premium/Affordable Premium
    • Premium
  • By Consumer Orientation
    • Color Cosmetics for Men
    • Color Cosmetics for Women
    • Unisex Color Cosmetics for
  • By Sales Channel
    • Specialty Stores
    • Brand Outlets
    • Modern Trade Channels
    • Online Channels
    • Departmental Stores
    • Convenience Stores
    • Other Stores

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Color cosmetics Market report provide to the readers?

  • Color cosmetics fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Color cosmetics player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Color cosmetics in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Color cosmetics.

The report covers following Color cosmetics Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Color cosmetics market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Color cosmetics
  • Latest industry Analysis on Color cosmetics Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Color cosmetics Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Color cosmetics demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Color cosmetics major players
  • Color cosmetics Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Color cosmetics demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Color cosmetics Market report include:

  • How the market for Color cosmetics has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Color cosmetics on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Color cosmetics?
  • Why the consumption of Color cosmetics highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

