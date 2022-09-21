Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya Launches Wilderness And Nature Safaris For 8 Days To Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya, 2022-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —

5 national parks (Amboseli, Samburu, Nakuru, Aberdares, Masai Mara)

7 nights / 8 days

2 City Attractions – Karen Blixen and Giraffe center

2 Airport Transfers

Wildlife and nature are the most sought after for adventure travelers otherwise known as safari lovers, safarians and Africa is the Best destination for such adventures. Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya an international tour operator has launched an 8 Days safari in Kenya to 5 National park and 2 city attractions.

https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/wilderness

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, instagram, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link.. Cruzeiro Safaris – Day Tours – Nairobi – Reviews of Cruzeiro Safaris – Day Tours – TripAdvisor – Cruzeiro Safaris – Day Tours – Nairobi – Reviews of Cruzeiro Safaris – Day Tours – TripAdvisor

Claudia Kabui

Mobile : +254-(0) 722-370833 (Kenya)

Sales: + 254 (0) 710-729021 (Kenya)

Email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com

Website: | https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com and https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/