Dezerland Action Park Orlando to host Oktoberfest celebration

ORLANDO, Fla., 2022-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — Prost! Dezerland Action Park Orlando is kicking off the fall season with a family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration.

During regular park hours on Fridays, Saturday and Sundays from Sept. 30 to Oct. 30, Dezerland will be serving up traditional German dishes and Samuel Adams’ seasonal offerings from custom Volkswagen buses.

Guests can choose from mouthwatering options such as a one-pound Bavarian pretzel, German-style roasted chicken or bratwurst – a quarter-pound German sausage cooked in beer and onions served with German potato salad or mac & cheese.

Dezerland’s Oktoberfest celebration will feature Samuel Adams. The company’s fan-favorite Oktoberfest draft beer will be available for $7 for a 16 oz pour.

Dezerland’s Orlando Auto Museum will display vehicles from one of the world’s largest Volkswagen collections. To continue the festive spirit, guests can explore the extensive display of Volkswagens along with more than 2,000 movie, celebrity, military and historical vehicles. Every ticket purchased for the Orlando Auto Museum during the Oktoberfest weekend comes with a free, warm German-style pretzel.

With over 850,000 square-feet of entertainment space, Dezerland Action Park Orlando is filled with excitement for you to uncover. The park features countless attractions including the 007 Bar (adjacent to the world’s largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia), indoor go-karting, bowling, a trampoline park, axe throwing, arcade games and 4D motion simulators. Admission and parking are always free.

To learn more, visit https://dezerlandpark.com.

About Dezerland Action Park Orlando

Dezerland Action Park Orlando is Florida’s largest indoor attraction with over 850,000 square feet of family entertainment options. The park is home to the Orlando Auto Museum with over 2,000 vehicles, making it the state’s largest auto museum. Dezerland also features Florida’s longest indoor go-kart track, more than 300 video and skill games, a 30,000-square-foot trampoline park, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, bowling and so much more.

Guests can enjoy a variety of shopping and dining options including a food hall, 007 Bar (adjacent to the world’s largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia), Jumpstart Café and Rocket Fizz candy store. Free parking and admission. Learn more at dezerlandpark.com. @DezerlandParkOrlando on social. To book an event or to discuss leasing opportunities, call 321-754-1700.

