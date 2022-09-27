Asia Metaverse Festival 2022 to Kick Off 26 – 30 Sep 2022 in Singapore in Conjunction with Asia Crypto Week

Singapore, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Asia Metaverse Festival (AMF) 2022 is kicking off Asia Crypto Week 26 – 30 September, the most exciting week in the crypto and blockchain industries in the Singapore city state. The premiering event showcases the future of technology in Singapore, Asia Pacific, and around the World, focusing on the latest developments in gaming, metaverse, NFTs, digital assets, payments and more in the Web3 ecosystem.

With a Business-To-Business-To-Customer (B2B2C) approach, AMF caters to sponsors and investors in the Web3 market segments who wish to mark their presence in Singapore and the APAC region.

The festival is organized by Asia Blockchain Association (ABA), a non-profit CLG organization that focuses on membership platforms in the field of blockchain technologies and provides support in charitable and humanitarian work.

Festival Focus

The debut edition will focus on the rapidly developing phenomena of NFT, DeFi, GameFi, and Metaverse, and immersive technologies in Web 3 finance and other technology spaces. As a blockchain event with industry heavy weights, AMF is supported by the various governmental communities.

Asia Metaverse Festival is co-organized by Walletton, a Singapore Government Business (GEBIZ) CAT 7 Service Provider with Tender Eligibility of S$5,000,000. During the Singapore 50 Jubilee Year Celebration, Walletton received a special commission from the Ministry of Culture, Community, & Youth to manage the “SG50 Times of Our Life” Festival.

Asia Metaverse Festival SCHEDULE

24 September 2022 (Saturday)

– 7:00PM ~ 10:00PM: ABA Community Meetup – Pre Asia Crypto Week Token2049

26 September 2022 (Monday)

– 9:00AM ~ 6:00PM: AMF Showcase at FIL Singapore Web3 Exhibition

– 12:00PM ~ 1:00PM: Lunch Networking

– 3:00PM ~ 6:00PM: AMF Fireside Chat IPFS Force at FIL Singapore Web3 Summit

27 September 2022 (Tuesday)

– 9:00AM ~ 12:00PM: Metaverse & Beyond Seminar

– 9:00AM ~ 6:00PM: AMF Showcase at FIL Singapore Web3 Exhibition

– 12:00PM ~ 01:00PM: Lunch Networking

– 7:00PM ~ 10:00PM: Closing Reception Party

28 ~ 29 September 2022 (Wednesday & Thursday)

– 9:00AM ~ 06:00PM: AMF Web2 Zone at Business Show Singapore Expo

– 9:00AM ~ 06:00PM: AMF Web3 Zone at Token2049

30 September 2022 (Friday)

– 9:00AM ~ 06:00PM: AMF Showcase at Global Digital Asset Summit

– 3:30PM ~ 06:30PM: Meta Off The Chain Meetup

– 7:30PM ~ 10.30PM: AMF After Party

About Asia Blockchain Association:

ABA aims to be a beacon and an advocate of blockchain technology which encourages its members and the wider community to leverage on blockchain and scalable technologies to accelerate growth and transformation. It is headquartered in Singapore and serves the Asia and Pacific region in a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) format.

About Walletton:

Walletton is a Singapore Government Business (GEBIZ) CAT 7 Service Provider with Tender Eligibility of S$5,000,000. During the Singapore 50 Jubilee Year Celebration, Walletton received a special commission from the Ministry of Culture, Community, & Youth to manage the “SG50 Times of Our Life” Festival.

Some of their blockchain-based, international level, inter-country, and nation-wide projects include:

– Sole Agency Award 1-Year Contract by Singapore Government Higher Institution Singapore – Korea (G2G) Smart Nation Blockchain Immersion Initiative to South Korea.

– Organizer for Korea Blockchain Festival and managed BlockBiz Pavilion at 2019 World Smart City Expo with Kintex and Korea Ministry of Science and ICT, and Korea Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

– First Blockchain Technology Adoption Programme (Tell Profile – Smart Contract) With Ministry of Trade and Industry’s Join Us – Agency for Science, Technology, and Research Institute for Infocomm Research.

