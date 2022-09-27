CD BioSciences Introduces New Cell Death Solutions for Life Science Programs

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a US-based CRO serving the global life science research community, recently launched a comprehensive panel of research solutions covering all aspects of cell death particularly the Necrosis, including but not limited to Regulator Identification, Regulator Characterization, Cell Death Characterization, and Animal Model Generation.

Cell death is a fundamental biological process that has been extensively explored over the past decades. Active cell death (apoptosis, necroptosis, pyroptosis, ferroptosis, alkalosis, and hypoxia) is tightly regulated by signaling pathways. Since cell death is closely related to disease, in-depth characterization of these events may uncover new therapeutic targets.

Characterized by different morphologies, apoptosis, autophagic cell death, and necrosis are the three main types of cell death, and execute in response to specific stimuli through distinct but sometimes overlapping signaling pathways. Among them, necrosis, is categorized as the type III cell death that includes multiple cell death processes characterized by one thing in common: loss of plasma membrane integrity followed by cytoplasmic leakage without chromatin condensation. In contrast to apoptosis and autophagic cell death, which are beneficial to the organism, necrosis is often thought detrimental.

Previously, necrosis was thought to be an uncontrolled form of death due to infection or injury, but it is now recognized that there is at least one active necrosis pathway. To reflect the nature of regulated necrosis, it is called “necroptosis”, in which receptor-interacting protein kinases 1 and 3 (RIP1 and RIP3) play key roles. In addition to RIP-dependent necrosis, there are other forms of necrotic signaling, however, none of them have been fully characterized.

Most recently, many other forms of cell death have been identified, including mitotic catastrophe (cell death due to premature or inappropriate entry of cells into mitosis), ferroptosis (an iron-dependent form of cell death), and pyroptosis (a highly inflammatory programmed cell death). Accordingly, insufficient cell death can lead to the development of catastrophic diseases such as cancer and autoimmune diseases, while excessive cell death can lead to degenerative diseases. Therefore, a better understanding of each type of cell death is needed, both for basic research and therapeutical mean.

As a trusted CRO, CD BioSciences offers comprehensive solutions covering all aspects of life science research, including cell death. There are various solutions for researchers to choose from, covering Regulator Characterization to study the molecular function of a certain regulator in cell death signaling pathways; Phenotype Analysis to analyze the cellular phenotypes regulated by gene/protein of interest; and Animal Model Generation to induce genetically engineered animal models for research use.

CD BioSciences is dedicated to assisting researchers in academia and biopharma who are confronting an array of challenges. For customers interested in more information about these cell death solutions or any other signaling pathways, please visit CD BioSciences at https://www.cd-biosciences.com.

