Fusion Biopsy Market Size to Touch USD 1.11 Billion by 2028 | Share and Growth Opportunities

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Fusion Biopsy Industry Overview

The global fusion biopsy market size was valued at USD 489.1 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing prevalence of prostate cancer, growing awareness about the importance of regular clinical interventions, and developing reimbursement policies are factors likely to boost the demand for targeted MR/ultrasound biopsy systems over the forecast period. The global number of fusion biopsy procedures declined by around 50.0% during the first semester of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the procedures that happened during this time, prostate MRI was preferred in most hospitals. The number of procedures, and thus, the demand for new devices resumed after July 2020 as the number of the cases stabilized at a global level. The low-risk patients were managed by an active surveillance strategy which helped minimize the hospital visits associated with COVID-19 risks. Availability of COVID-19 vaccines and resuming procedures with strict guidelines are expected to restore market growth by the end of 2021.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Fusion Biopsy market

The primary diagnostic test of prostate cancer includes prostate-specific antigen and digital rectal examination. If this preliminary test shows abnormal results, then further ultrasound imaging is recommended. However, the ultrasound scans have a high possibility to miss significant tumors, especially which are smaller in size and may cause clinical complications in the future. Therefore, urologists refrain to take risks and try to make a diagnosis as promptly and accurately as possible. This has led to the growing demand for prostate biopsy procedures contemplating its safety, reliability, and sensitivity in prostate cancer diagnosis. The government and private bodies are committed to improving the health outcomes for men with prostate cancer by making significant investments into R&D for early and accurate diagnostic tools. For instance, since 2013, the government of Australia has spent over USD 84 million in prostate cancer treatment and diagnostic research through Cancer Australia, Prostate Cancer Research Foundation Australia, and National Health Medical Research Council Australia. Similarly, in October 2018, the U.K. government announced a budget of USD 19 million dedicated for the procurement of advanced diagnostic scanners, as well as training radiologists to deliver medical services for prostate cancer.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Nurse Call Systems Market – The global nurse call systems market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.96% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global nurse call systems market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.96% from 2022 to 2030. Robotic Prosthetics Market – The global robotic prosthetics market size was valued at USD 1,269.6 million in 2021. It is anticipated to progress at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2022 – 2030.

Fusion Biopsy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fusion biopsy market on the basis of biopsy route, end-use, and region:

Fusion Biopsy Route Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016 – 2028)

Transrectal

Transperineal

Fusion Biopsy End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Care Center

Fusion Biopsy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Fusion Biopsy market include

MedCom

ESAOTE SPA

KOELIS

Focal Healthcare

GeoScan Medical

UC-Care Medical Systems Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Fusion Biopsy Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter