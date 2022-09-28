Road Runner Sports Finds ‘Perfect Fit’ in First South Bay Location

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2022-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Road Runner Sports, a San Diego-based running, walking and fitness retailer, opens its first South Bay running specialty store in Otay Ranch Town Center, 2015 Birch Rd Suite #512, Chula Vista, CA 91915. The new storefront is the retailer’s 44th brick and mortar in the U.S. and features a digital foot scanner and shoe fitting system, plus over 4,000 square feet of retail space. The Road Runner Sports Chula Vista grand opening will kickoff Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

The three-day event is set to kick off on Friday, Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. with a privateVIP shopping event including snacks and beverages, free apparel and more. The celebration will continue on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. where the first 25 shoppers will receive a goodie bag each day filled with swag and accessories, including a pair of sunglasses, water bottle, shoe laces and more. Shoppers will also be entered to win free gear valued at over $500 daily throughout the weekend and a grand prize of a $1,000 shopping spree.

“The opening of our first South Bay store represents an important milestone for our company, allowing us to serve more runners, walkers and fitness enthusiasts right in our own backyard,” said Road Runner Sports Director of Customer Acquisition Sean Peterson. “We are thrilled to expand our local presence and provide the San Diego community access to premium running gear paired with the perfect fitting shoe.”

To kick off its opening and in partnership with Project Sole, community members are invited to bring used or unwanted shoes that will be distributed to communities in need through the charity’s mission of ‘Give compassion and a pair of shoes.’ Road Runner Sports aims to collect 100 pairs of donated shoes during the grand opening weekend on Friday, Oct. 7-9, 2022.

For every used or unwanted shoe brought to Road Runner Sports Chula Vista, Project Sole will also donate $3 to Athletes Helping Athletes (AHA), a nonprofit founded by Road Runner Sports to provide free adaptive bikes to children with permanent physical disabilities. Since its inception in 2000, AHA has awarded more than 1,520 adaptive bikes. Last year alone, the charity changed the lives of 54 children. This year, AHA has gifted adaptive bikes to three families so far, and is looking to award five more local recipients this year. To apply, click here.

Road Runner Sports is one of the largest running specialty retailers in the country, offering a vast selection of running shoes, accessories and apparel. The company specializes in The Perfect Fit Zone, a revolutionary fit analysis using a 3D scan of the foot paired with treadmill testing of one’s foot mechanics to produce customized insoles for the perfect fitting shoe.

The Road Runner Sports Chula Vista grand opening will kick off on Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Otay Ranch Town Center, 2015 Birch Rd Suite #512, Chula Vista, CA 91915. For more information, visit roadrunnersports.com.

About Road Runner Sports

Road Runner Sports was founded in 1983 by Chief Runner Mike Gotfredson. Fueled by a love of health and fitness, the Chief Runner brought Road Runner Sports to life in a San Diego garage. Road Runner Sports has grown to become one of the leading national retailers of running gear. For more information, visit roadrunnersports.com