Binmile attended the 4th Annual India NBFC Summit & Awards 2022

Mumbai, India, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — With their participation in the 4th Annual India NBFC Summit & Awards 2022, Binmile Technologies made this chance to grow its connections deep in the NBFC industry.

Binmile marked its presence by seeking the interest of highly targeted groups of key decision-makers with their specific interest in the NBFC industry for digital advancements, innovative technology, product engineering, etc.

The India NBFC Summit and Awards 2022 was held on 8-9 September in Mumbai with the gathering of 80+ visionary speakers and 500+ highly targeted groups of key decision-makers of the industry.

On the visionary expansion of Binmile, the Founder & CEO Avanish Kamboj said, “It was great to see so many people exploring digital innovation taking the advantage of opportunities technology has to offer. Technology enhancement can improve the operations and workflows of the NBFC businesses leveraging them to open a new world for their customers.” To this, he added, “Binmile know how technology could help organizations do more in their area of business, I’d highly recommend to join hands with us and see what new parameters they can achieve.”

The India NBFC Summit for 2022 and the discussion over technology might be over but in the NBFC sector, every single business is getting technology innovations to match their footsteps with the digital era.

About Binmile

Binmile Technologies is a leading product engineering company for the NBFC sector focused on bringing digital advancements to businesses using innovative technologies. The company helps businesses with its expert services in creating innovative custom software applications. Providing end-to-end software development lifecycle from application UX/UI design, coding, testing, deployment, and support.

A trusted technology partner for Product Engineering, Custom Software Development, Software Engineering, Web and Mobile Application Development, IT Consulting, Testing, and Quality Assurance.

For more information, visit: binmile.com