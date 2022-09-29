MWM Introduces RAM (Remote Asset Monitoring) for Gas Generator Sets with TPEM Power Plant Control

MANNHEIM, Germany, 2022-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — The new online status monitoring system MWM RAM (Remote Asset Monitoring) is now also available for MWM gas generator sets with the digital power plant control TPEM (Total Plant & Energy Management). The MWM gas generator sets are delivered ready for MWM RAM activation. Existing plants can easily be upgraded with a retrofit kit.

Secure digital monitoring of the CHP plant operation in real time around the clock from any location-this is possible with the MWM online status monitoring system. MWM RAM enables the generation of reports with the output, operating hours, as well as the current and historical performance. This saves the user a lot of work.

All plant parameters, such as the engine and generator data as well as information about plant peripherals, appear on a display. Up to 1,000 parameters can be logged and displayed. The user interface provides access to the data collected over a period of 13 months, enabling the operator to conduct detailed analyses. MWM RAM is suitable for all gas types and gas applications.

Optimized Operation, Improved Maintenance Planning

‘The combination of MWM RAM with the digital power plant control TPEM enables our customers to improve the operation of their plants. Using this solution, they can optimize the maintenance and servicing of the gas generator set, even remotely’, explains Uwe Sternstein, Head of Service & Spare Parts. To gain access to all benefits, all that needs to be done is to activate RAM online. No additional installation work, hardware, or complex wiring is required.

Multi-layer security mechanisms enhances protection against unauthorized access. Regular online updates make sure the entire system is secure and up to date.

Connectivity options include the existing TPEM Ethernet connection or a cellular connection. In this way, several gas generator sets or the entire fleet can easily be remotely supported and monitored.

Retrofit Kit Available for Upgrade of Existing Plants

MWM gas generator sets are delivered RAM-ready, equipped with TPEM CC (Control Cabinet) Factory Fit. By default, the TPEM CC is equipped with the needed PLE telematics device. As it is fully integrated in the TPEM control cabinet, no further wiring is required. By default, the TPEM Ethernet connection is used for the communication with the RAM servers; a cellular module is available optionally. The easy online activation of RAM eliminates the need for work on site and additional traveling.

Even existing TPEM control cabinets can easily be upgraded with a retrofit kit. The retrofit kits are suitable for all existing TPEM control cabinets and contain all required cabling and terminals.

