Retail Intelligence Software Market to Experience Significant Growth by 2030

According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Retail Intelligence Software Market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Retail intelligence helps retailers improve revenue and operations by delivering insights and advanced analytics. This type of software gathers, manages, and analyzes retail and e-commerce data from internal (software such as e-commerce platforms), external (e-commerce marketplaces), and industry benchmarking data provided by third parties. The data is obtained through integration, parsing, and scraping. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are used to clean and analyze data for the following purposes: competitive intelligence, market analysis, brand protection, and pricing optimization. This software is used by retailers that sell online, in-store, and through distribution networks. It’s mostly used in consumer packaged goods (CPG) due to the high volume of products and transactions but can be beneficial to other retailers.
The report provides an analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global Retail Intelligence Software market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by vendors in this market. In addition, the report analyzes these factors impact on the market’s growth over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Retail Intelligence Software products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.
The Retail Intelligence Software market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors as well as segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.
Retail Intelligence Software Market Segmentation
Global Retail Intelligence Software Market Segment Percentages, By Solution, 2021 (%)
- Pricing Intelligence
- Competitive Intelligence
- Assortment Intelligence
- Promotional Insights
- Retail Analytics
- Category Management
- Others
Global Retail Intelligence Software Market Segment Percentages, By Sales Channel, 2021 (%)
- Online
- Offline
Global Retail Intelligence Software Market Segment Percentages, By End User, 2021 (%)
- Grocery Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Apparel And Footwear
- Mass Merchant
- Specialty Retailers
- E-Commerce
- Others
Global Retail Intelligence Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Retail Intelligence Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Competitor Analysis of the Global Retail Intelligence Software Market
The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:
- Key companies Retail Intelligence Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Retail Intelligence Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Retail Intelligence Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Retail Intelligence Software Market Players –
- Upstream Commerce
- TC Group Solutions
- ShopperTrak
- DataWeave Software Pvt. Ltd
- Streetspotr GmbH
- Trax Retail
- Retail Solutions, Inc
- Wiser Solutions, Inc
- Retail Intelligence AG
- Springboard
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Retail Intelligence Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
