Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Avure Technologies, Inc., Chic Group, Elea Technology

Non-thermal pasteurization is a food processing technique that uses high pressure instead of heat to kill bacteria and extend the shelf life of food. This type of pasteurization is also sometimes called high-pressure processing (HPP).

Non-thermal pasteurization is a newer food processing technique that is becoming increasingly popular due to its ability to kill bacteria without affecting the taste, texture, or nutritional value of the food. HPP is also a more environmentally friendly option than traditional thermal pasteurization, as it uses less energy and generates less waste.

Key Trends:

One of the key trends in Non-Thermal Pasteurization technology is the development of new and improved methods for food preservation. This includes the use of high pressure, pulsed electric fields, and other novel techniques to kill foodborne pathogens without affecting the quality of the food. Another trend is the increasing use of Non-Thermal Pasteurization technology in the food industry, as more companies are looking for ways to improve food safety and extend the shelf life of their products.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the Non-Thermal Pasteurization market are its ability to provide effective pasteurization without affecting the quality of food products, its cost-effectiveness, and its safety. Non-thermal pasteurization is a food processing technology that uses extreme cold or heat to kill bacteria without affecting the quality of the food. This technology is gaining popularity due to its ability to provide effective pasteurization without affecting the quality of food products. Additionally, non-thermal pasteurization is cost-effective and safe, making it an attractive option for food processors.

Market Segmentation:

The global non-thermal pasteurization market is segmented on the basis of technique, application and region. On the basis of technique, the global non-thermal pasteurization market is segmented into high pressure processing, pulse electrified field, microwave volumetric field, ultrasonic and others. The market on the basis of application, the market is classified into food, beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players:

The global non-thermal pasteurization market key players are Avure Technologies, Inc., Chic Group, Elea Technology, Hiperbaric Espana, Kobe Steel Ltd, Pulsemaster B.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stansted Fluid Powder Ltd., Thyssenkrupp AG, Universal Pure, LLC.

