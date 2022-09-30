DC Switchgear Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | ABB, Siemens, Eaton

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — Global DC Switchgear Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on DC Switchgear Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

DC switchgear refers to a type of electrical switchgear that is used for direct current (DC) applications. DC switchgear is used in a variety of DC power systems, including DC traction power systems, DC distribution systems, and DC transmission systems. DC switchgear is typically used to protect DC equipment and circuits from over currents, voltage surges, and other electrical faults. DC switchgear is available in a variety of designs, including air-insulated switchgear, gas-insulated switchgear, and vacuum-insulated switchgear.

Key Trends:

The key trends in DC switchgear technology are miniaturization, remote monitoring and control, and improved reliability.

Miniaturization: The trend toward miniaturization is driven by the need for smaller, more compact equipment. This is especially important in data center applications, where space is at a premium.

Remote monitoring and control: Remote monitoring and control of DC switchgear are becoming increasingly important as data centers become more distributed. This allows data center operators to remotely monitor and control the switchgear, reducing the need for on-site personnel.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of DC switchgear market are the increasing demand for renewable energy, the need for efficient grid management, and the growing demand for smart grid technologies.

Renewable energy is one of the fastest-growing sources of energy globally, with solar and wind power leading the way. The increase in renewable energy sources has led to a corresponding increase in the need for efficient grid management. Smart grid technologies help utilities manage the increasing amount of renewable energy on the grid, as well as provide consumers with more information and control over their energy usage.

Market Segments:

The DC Switchgear Market is segmented by voltage, deployment type, application and region. By voltage, the market is divided into up to 750 V, 750 V to 1,800 V, 1,800 V to 3,000 V, 3,000 V to 10 kV and above 10 kV. Based on deployment type, it is bifurcated into fixed mounting, plug-in, and withdrawable units. On the basis of application, it is classified into railways, solar farms, battery storage, and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The DC Switchgear Market includes players such as ABB, Siemens, Eaton, Hitachi Energy Ltd., Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Sécheron, LS ELECTRIC Co., Ltd. and L&T Electrical & Automation.

