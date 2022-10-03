Demand For Architectural Coatings Has Expected To Register A Positive CAGR Of 4.52% During 2022-2032

Architectural Coatings Market Analysis Report By Resin Type (Acrylic, Fluoropolymers, Urethane, Metallic, UV Curable Resins Architectural Coatings) By Formulation Type (Solvent Borne, Water Borne Architectural Coatings), By Application, By Region – Global Insights 2022-2032

The architectural coatings market accumulated a market value of US$ 77,888 Mn in 2021 and is expected to register a positive CAGR of 4.52% in the assessment period 2022-2032 by garnering a market value of US$ 121,000 Mn.

Prominent Key players of the Architectural Coating market survey report:

PPG Industries

Akzo Nobel

The Sherwin-Williams Co

RPM International Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Nippon Paint Holdings Co.

Axalta Coating Systems

The Valspar Corp

BASF Coatings

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

Asian Paints Ltd

Behr Process Corp

Benjamin Moore & Co.

Nippon Paint (USA)

Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Ennis-Flint, Shawcor Ltd

Kelly-Moore Paint Co., Inc.

Cloverdale Paint Inc.

Dow Coatings

Key Segments Covered

By Resin Type : Acrylic Architectural Coatings UV Curable Resins Architectural Coatings Fluoropolymers Architectural Coatings Urethane Architectural Coatings Metallic Additive Architectural Coatings Other Architectural Coatings (epoxy, polyalkyds and amines)

By Formulation Type : Solvent Borne Architectural Coatings Water Borne Architectural Coatings

By Application : Architectural Coatings for Residential Applications Architectural Coatings Non Residential Applications



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Architectural Coating Market report provide to the readers?

Architectural Coating fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Architectural Coating player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Architectural Coating in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Architectural Coating.

The report covers following Architectural Coating Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Architectural Coating market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Architectural Coating

Latest industry Analysis on Architectural Coating Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Architectural Coating Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Architectural Coating demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Architectural Coating major players

Architectural Coating Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Architectural Coating demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Architectural Coating Market report include:

How the market for Architectural Coating has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Architectural Coating on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Architectural Coating?

Why the consumption of Architectural Coating highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

