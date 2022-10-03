Demand For Architectural Coatings Has Expected To Register A Positive CAGR Of 4.52% During 2022-2032

Architectural Coatings Market Analysis Report By Resin Type (Acrylic, Fluoropolymers, Urethane, Metallic, UV Curable Resins Architectural Coatings) By Formulation Type (Solvent Borne, Water Borne Architectural Coatings), By Application, By Region – Global Insights 2022-2032

The architectural coatings market accumulated a market value of US$ 77,888 Mn in 2021 and is expected to register a positive CAGR of 4.52% in the assessment period 2022-2032 by garnering a market value of US$ 121,000 Mn.

Prominent Key players of the Architectural Coating market survey report:

  • PPG Industries
  • Akzo Nobel
  • The Sherwin-Williams Co
  • RPM International Inc.
  • E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
  • Nippon Paint Holdings Co.
  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • The Valspar Corp
  • BASF Coatings
  • Kansai Paint Co. Ltd
  • Asian Paints Ltd
  • Behr Process Corp
  • Benjamin Moore & Co.
  • Nippon Paint (USA)
  • Dunn-Edwards Corporation
  • Ennis-Flint, Shawcor Ltd
  • Kelly-Moore Paint Co., Inc.
  • Cloverdale Paint Inc.
  • Dow Coatings

Key Segments Covered

  • By Resin Type :
    • Acrylic Architectural Coatings
    • UV Curable Resins Architectural Coatings
    • Fluoropolymers Architectural Coatings
    • Urethane Architectural Coatings
    • Metallic Additive Architectural Coatings
    • Other Architectural Coatings (epoxy, polyalkyds and amines)
  • By Formulation Type :
    • Solvent Borne Architectural Coatings
    • Water Borne Architectural Coatings
  • By Application :
    • Architectural Coatings for Residential Applications
    • Architectural Coatings Non Residential Applications

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Architectural Coating Market report provide to the readers?

  • Architectural Coating fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Architectural Coating player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Architectural Coating in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Architectural Coating.

The report covers following Architectural Coating Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Architectural Coating market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Architectural Coating
  • Latest industry Analysis on Architectural Coating Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Architectural Coating Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Architectural Coating demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Architectural Coating major players
  • Architectural Coating Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Architectural Coating demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Architectural Coating Market report include:

  • How the market for Architectural Coating has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Architectural Coating on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Architectural Coating?
  • Why the consumption of Architectural Coating highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

