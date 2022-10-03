Sports Drink Market Worth Is Projected To Exceed US$ 9.7 Bn By The End Of 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ —

A recently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global sports drink market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2021-2031), surpassing US$ 25 Bn by 2031. Today’s sports drinks are more specialized than ever before with new formulations to meet the changing customer demands.

Historical data reveals that the market experienced an incline of 4% in term of value CAGR, from 2016 to 2020. As of 2021, value sales are anticipated to touch US$ 15.2 Bn. During the pandemic crisis, sales initially dipped, as closure of manufacturing facilities led to cessation of production operations. Eventually, as the incidence waned, the disequilibrium was restored. Furthermore, consumers began to indulge in physically demanding activities to boost their immunity.

Manufacturers are revamping sports drinks to meet sugar content, flavor, protein, and nutrition demand. Meanwhile, they are also focusing on using natural and organic ingredients in sports drinks. Sports drinks manufacturers are investing in research of ingredients that help the final formula to achieve its purpose of rehydration. Hence, new formulation methods in sports drinks are gaining traction globally.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for sports drinks to expand nearly 1.7x until 2031

North American sports drinks market projected to reach nearly US$ 9.7 Bn in value by 2031

Asia to account for 55% of global demand for sports drinks from 2021-2031

Isotonic sports drinks to surpass US$ 11.7 Bn in value by 2022, capturing 40% demand by 2031

Recovery and during exercise drinks collectively account for over 3/4th revenue

Modern trade is expected to be the largest, reaching a value of US$ 8.7 Bn by 2031

“Increased emphasis on boosting physical fitness amongst individuals is prompting a shift in dietary patterns globally, with preference for endurance and performance enhancements taking precedence and fueling consumption of sports drinks”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Isotonic Hypertonic Hypotonic

Consumption Type Pre-exercise Sports Drinks (PRX) During Exercise Sports Drinks Recovery Drinks

Distribution Channel Modern Trade Drug Stores Convenience Store E-Commerce Other Retail Format



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Sports Drink Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Sports Drink Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of sports drink historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of sports drink historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Sports Drink Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Sports Drink market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Sports Drink market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Sports Drink Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Sports Drink demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Sports Drink market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Sports Drink demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Sports Drink market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Sports Drink: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Sports Drink market growth.

