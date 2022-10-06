Military Radar Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Global Military Radar Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Military Radar Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Radar is an object-detection system that uses radio waves to determine the range, angle, or velocity of objects. It can be used to detect aircraft, ships, spacecraft, guided missiles, motor vehicles, weather formations, and terrain. Military radar is a radar system used for the detection of aircraft, ships, spacecraft, and guided missiles, and the tracking and identification of friendly and enemy forces.

Key Trends:

The key trends in military radar technology are miniaturization, portability, and increased accuracy. In the past, radar technology was large, bulky, and required a lot of power to operate.

Today, radar technology has been miniaturized to the point where it can be carried by an individual and operated with battery power.

This has made radar technology much more portable and easier to use in the field.

Key Drivers;

Some of the key drivers of the military radar market include the increasing defense budgets of various countries, the need for advanced surveillance and detection capabilities, and the increasing demand for multi-role platforms.

The increasing defense budgets of various countries and the need for advanced surveillance and detection capabilities are the major factors driving the growth of the military radar market.

Market Segments:

The military radar market is segmented by services, applications, end-user, and region. By services, the market is classified into installation, support, training, and others. Based on the end-user, it is bifurcated into navy, army, airforce, and space. On the basis of application, it is divided into airspace monitoring, traffic monitoring, weapon guidance, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global military radar market includes players such as Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Airbus Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Raytheon Company, General Dynamics, SAAB Group, Leonardo S.P.A., and others.

