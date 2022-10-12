Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period by 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global non-alcoholic beer market size is expected to grow from USD 18.1 billion in 2021 to USD 32.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030. Beer that has little or no alcohol content is a non-alcoholic beer. It is prepared by fermentation of fresh materials. It is made out of the removal of alcohol from a regular beer and has various health benefits. It serves as a convenient option of drink for nondrinkers.

The health benefits associated with non-alcoholic beer compared to the customary alcoholic beer are fuelling the growth of the market, as consumption of alcohol leads to intoxication, which causes unconsciousness, hangover, and loss of temperament. Hence, non-alcoholic beers have been introduced. Through non-alcoholic beer, a person can enjoy beer consumption without losing consciousness.

Furthermore, non-alcoholic beer helps to stimulate the milk production of breasts and reduces anxiety and stress by providing sound sleep. Also, it helps in lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases. It is included in sports nutrition to get extra energy. Moreover, an increase in bars, pubs, and restaurants is boosting its demand. The emerging technologies in the packaging and canning process is stimulating its demand. The government has taken stringent measures for the ban of alcoholic beer. Therefore, all these factors are driving the growth of the global non-alcoholic beer market.

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Dynamics

Considering the changing patterns of the customers, companies are introducing new variants in the product portfolio to cater to customers’ needs. Many companies have launched fruit-infused non-alcoholic beer with the added advantage of taste & quality.

Non-alcoholic beer is served during travel to reduce the boredom of people. The expansion of the tourism industry is driving market growth. The innovation has led to the processing of various raw materials such as grapes and apples. In addition, the inclusion of 0.5 % by volume of non-alcoholic beer in the product portfolio is shifting the preference of alcohol consumers to non-alcoholic beer, as it has the same taste as that of alcoholic beverages.

Scope of the Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market

The study categorizes the non-alcoholic beer market based on type, category, distribution channel, material, and age group at the regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Alcohol-free

Low alcohol

By Category Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Plain

Flavoured

By Distribution Channel Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Convenience Stores

Liquor Stores

Supermarkets

Restaurants & Bars

Online Stores

By Material Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Malted Grains

Hops

Yeasts

Enzymes

Others

By Age Group Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Teenager

Adult

Geriatric

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam the Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global non-alcoholic beer market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global non-alcoholic beer market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia–Pacific. The growth of the region is primarily due to strong economic growth in the domestic emerging countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India.

Key Market Players in the Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market

