Solid State Transformer Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Hitachi, Schneider Electric, Siemens

Global Solid State Transformer Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Solid State Transformer Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A solid-state transformer is a device that uses semiconductor devices to convert alternating current (AC) into direct current (DC), or vice versa. These devices are also known as electronic transformers, switch-mode transformers, or power converters.

Key Trends:

The key trends in solid-state transformer technology are miniaturization, integration, and intelligence. With the rapid development of semiconductor power devices and control technologies, the size, weight, and volume of solid-state transformers (SSTs) are continuously decreasing, making them more suitable for a variety of applications. In addition, by integrating multiple functions into a single device, SSTs can provide better performance and greater flexibility.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the solid state transformer market include the increasing demand for renewable energy, the need for energy efficiency, and the need for improved grid stability and reliability. The solid state transformer market is also driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the need for grid modernization, and the increasing investment in smart grid technologies.

Market Segments

The solid state transformer market is segmented by product, application, and region. By product, the market is classified into distribution, power, and traction. Based on application, it is bifurcated into power distribution, traction locomotives, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The solid state transformer market includes players such as Hitachi, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, General Electric, Eaton, Varentec, Amantes, Ermco, SPX Transformer Solutions, and others.

