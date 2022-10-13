Industrial Hemp Market to grow with XX% CAGR during 2031 to 2031 | Hempco, Ecofibre, Hemp Inc

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Global Industrial Hemp Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Industrial Hemp Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Industrial hemp, sometimes known as hemp, is a type of sativa plant that is grown specifically for commercial purposes. Industrial hemp is a low-cost, fast-growing plant that is also environmentally benign. It is also one of the world’s most versatile and long-lasting crops.

Key Trends and Drivers:

Only small levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are found in hemp seeds produced from the plant sativa” . They are high in linoleic (omega-6) and linolenic (omega-3) essential fatty acids (omega-3).

Hemp seeds have enough protein to be considered a valuable complement to a vegan diet, unlike most other plant-based foods, making it unique.

Industrial hemp is a tough, durable natural fiber with little elasticity. Hemp fiber has the highest heat capacity ratio of all natural fibers and has excellent heat insulation.

Segmentation:

By Type

Hemp seed

Hemp seed oil

hemp oil

Hemp fiber

By Application

Food

Snacks & cereals

Soup, sauces, and seasonings

Bakery

Key Players:

Hempco

Ecofibre

Hemp Inc

Gencanna

Aurora Inc.

Agropro

Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

