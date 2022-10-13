Essential Oils Market is expected to reach XX billion by 2031 | Cargill Inc., DuPont, Givaudan SA

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Global Essential Oils Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Essential Oils Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An essential oil is a liquid obtained by distilling the plant’s stems, leaves, seeds, roots, or blossoms. Lavender, tea tree, orange, lemon, peppermint, wild mint, and other essential oils are often utilized. Antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and antimicrobial properties are all present in these oils. They easily bypass the digestive system, making them advantageous to persons who have difficulty digesting or assimilating food. Essential oils are also highly oxygenating, making them excellent for newborns who are unable to take pills or capsules.

Key Trends and Drivers:

Aromatherapy is the practice of using essential oils for therapeutic and cosmetic purposes. Essential oils are widely utilized in aromatherapy because they benefit both physical and mental facilities of the body at the same time. Essential oil demand is projected to benefit from the growing aromatherapy business.

Manufacturers have been obliged to move their attention from synthetic to natural products as consumer awareness of natural and organic personal care products, food and beverages has grown, which has functioned as one of the key influences driving the growth global essential oils market.

Segmentation:

By Type

Citronella oil

Clove leaf oil

Eucalyptus oil

Geranium oil

Jasmine oil

Lavender oil

Lemon oil

Lime oil

By Application

Medical

Cleaning And Home

Spa And Relaxation

Key Players:

Cargill Inc.

DuPont

Givaudan SA

Sensient Technologies Corporation

The Lebermuth Company Inc.

Firmenich SA

Sydney Essential Oil CO.

Moksha Lifestyle Products.

