Fashion Sourcing Builds a Transparent Global Marketplace for Manufacturing and Product Sourcing

Posted on 2026-06-01 by in Apparel & Fashion // 0 Comments

Miami FL, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing is a Miami, Florida–based bootstrapped B2B e-commerce and global sourcing company with offices and operational teams across Asia. The company specializes in helping brands, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and e-commerce businesses source and manufacture products through a network of carefully vetted manufacturing partners. By combining technology, local expertise, and supply chain management services, Fashion Sourcing simplifies the complexities of global procurement and manufacturing.

The company supports the sourcing and production of a diverse range of product categories, including apparel and fashion accessories, home textiles, footwear, bags, promotional products, consumer goods, packaging solutions, lifestyle products, private-label merchandise, industrial products, and customized products tailored to specific customer requirements. Fashion Sourcing works with businesses of all sizes, from emerging direct-to-consumer brands and Amazon sellers to large retailers and enterprise buyers seeking reliable manufacturing partners and scalable production capabilities.

Fashion Sourcing maintains an extensive manufacturing network across key global sourcing destinations, including China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Turkey, and Mexico. This diversified supplier ecosystem allows the company to match clients with the most suitable manufacturing partners based on product category, production capacity, quality requirements, lead times, compliance standards, and cost objectives. By leveraging multiple sourcing markets, Fashion Sourcing helps clients reduce supply chain concentration risks while accessing specialized manufacturing expertise across different regions.

The company follows a structured sourcing and manufacturing process designed to ensure transparency, quality, and efficiency throughout the supply chain. The process begins with understanding the client’s product specifications, target pricing, quality standards, and production requirements. Using its network of verified factories and suppliers, Fashion Sourcing identifies and evaluates suitable manufacturing partners based on technical capabilities, certifications, social compliance, production capacity, and historical performance. Clients then participate in a transparent RFx process that enables competitive supplier selection and informed sourcing decisions.

“Today’s businesses need sourcing partners that can deliver both agility and reliability,” said Laurent Gabay, Founder and CEO of Fashion Sourcing. “We have built a global network of vetted manufacturers across Asia and other key production markets to give our clients greater flexibility, competitive pricing, and confidence in their supply chains. Our goal is to make international manufacturing accessible, transparent, and scalable for every business we serve.”

Once a manufacturing partner is selected, Fashion Sourcing manages the entire production lifecycle, including product development, sourcing strategy, supplier negotiations, sampling, prototyping, production planning, and manufacturing oversight. Dedicated sourcing and quality teams work directly with factories to monitor production, conduct inspections, verify quality standards, and address operational challenges before they impact delivery schedules. This hands-on approach helps ensure consistency, compliance, and product quality throughout the manufacturing process.

In addition to sourcing and production management, Fashion Sourcing coordinates critical supply chain functions including factory audits, quality assurance, compliance verification, packaging development, logistics planning, freight management, customs coordination, and cross-border delivery. The company also collaborates with leading logistics, inspection, and supply chain service providers to deliver end-to-end solutions that support efficient global trade and procurement operations.

Fashion Sourcing is led by Laurent Gabay, a sourcing and manufacturing executive with extensive experience in international trade, private-label development, product sourcing, and global supply chain management. Under his leadership, the company has built a reputation for connecting buyers with trusted manufacturing partners while maintaining a strong focus on transparency, operational excellence, product quality, and long-term supplier relationships. Through its combination of technology, sourcing expertise, and local execution capabilities, Fashion Sourcing helps businesses bring products from concept to market efficiently, cost-effectively, and with reduced sourcing risk across a global manufacturing landscape.

 

 

 

 

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