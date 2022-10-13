Insulin Pens Market size to surpass around US$ 10.1bn by 2031 | B. Braun Melsungen AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Artsana S.p.A.

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Global Insulin Pens Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Insulin Pens Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Global Insulin Pens Market is expected to reach $10.1bn by 2031 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2021 and 2031.

An insulin pen is an infusion device used to infuse insulin into diabetic patients. Patients suffering from type 1 diabetes prefer insulin pens for their management. Insulin pen overtures simpler administration of insulin into the body. It provides more precise dosages and less pain compared to vials and syringes and is also preferred by clinicians and patients.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of diabetes across the globe

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas is unable to synthesize enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin prepared by it. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar. Hyperglycaemia is a common effect of uncontrolled diabetes and over time leads to serious damage to many of the body’s systems, majorly the nerves and blood vessels. In 2014, 8.5% of adults aged 18 years and older had diabetes. In 2019, diabetes was the direct cause of 1.5 million deaths and 48% of all deaths occurred before the age of 70 years.

Market Segments:

By Product Type

Reusable Insulin Pen

Disposable Insulin Pens

Indication

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Market Players of Global Insulin Pens Market:

The key players of global insulin pens market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Artsana S.p.A., BD, Sanofi, Owen Mumford Ltd., Ypsomed AG, TERUMO CORPORATION, HTL-Strefa, Biocon, Julphar and Novo Nordisk among others.

