24Seven Commerce Enables Counterpoint POS Users To Sell Online Using Local Express Ecommerce Platform

San Jose, CA, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Every business, big or small, now wants to create an online presence on eCommerce channels. It not only boosts their visibility but also helps them earn more. But managing both brick-and-mortar as well as online stores is a tough task. From keeping a check on the orders to the stock levels and inventory movement can be burdensome.

24Seven Commerce has come up with a solution that is an answer to the above problem and solves much more.

Counterpoint is anin-store Point of Sale system that helps store owners manage their transactions and sales. The system helps retailers manage their retail shop’s inventory efficiently and maintain data effectively. But keeping in mind the current necessity of selling online, it is essential to integrate Counterpoint with the leading eCommerce platforms.

Octopus Bridge by 24 Seven Commerce now makes eCommerce integration easier for Counterpoint users. Especially for Supermarkets and Grocery Stores, Counterpoint POS can now be integrated with eCommerce channels like Local Express.

What does it mean for businesses?

Now small and medium sized shopkeepers can increase their discoverability by being present on more platforms. Selling grocery on Local Express will help supermarket owners reach new shoppers and earn more revenue. Integration of these channels will help in giving a uniform brand experience to their shoppers, helpful in retaining them. The integration will give an overview of the inventory levels and movement from one place to another, giving useful insights for future strategies.

About Octopus Bridge By 24Seven Commerce:

Octopus Bridge is a plugin developed by 24Seven Commerce that integrates the POS and eCommerce platforms seamlessly. It enables retailers to sell on multiple channels simultaneously and manage them efficiently.

24Seven Commerce provides a functional system to handle customer data, stock levels, and inventory with ease. It helps brands maximize their sales and build strong customer relations.

For more information about Counterpoint and Local Express, please contact 24Seven Commerce at sales@octopusbridge.com or +1 408-643-0097