Silver CNC Releases New 4th Axis Rotary Table for Metal Machining

Shenzhen, China, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Silver CNC has released a new 4th axis rotary table that is designed for use with VMC machines. The rotary table can be used to machine parts on all sides and features a built-in independent clamping system. This allows the user to quickly and easily clamp the part in place without having to worry about alignment. The table also includes an automatic lubrication system that keeps the bearings well-lubricated during operation. Lastly, the rotary table is equipped with a digital readout system that makes it easy to position the part accurately. Visit: www.silvercnc.com to learn more or call +86 180 9892 0890 to speak with a representative today!

The CNC roller cam rotary table is a 4th axis table designed specifically for use with CNC machines. This versatile tool allows for precision milling, drilling, grinding, and even engraving on circular components. The roller cam design ensures smooth and efficient rotation, allowing for precise control over the angle and speed of the table’s movements. Additionally, the rollers can be locked in place for added stability during operations.

The 4th axis rotary table is a valuable addition to any CNC operation. It allows for full circular cuts and greatly enhances the capabilities of the machine. The roller CAM driver stands out from other 4th axis options because it provides smooth, precise motion with minimal vibration. This not only improves the accuracy of the finished product, but also extends the lifespan of both the 4th axis and the overall machine.

