Andrew B. Jones Promoted to Supervisor of Roof Repairs for Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing

Plymouth, MA and Osterville, MA, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — A leak or two during major storms? Andrew B. Jones, a Dennis, MA resident, will be the first one to tell you that sometimes you don’t have to replace the entire roof.

Given his experience and knowledge, Andrew Jones promoted to Supervisor of Roof Repairs for Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing. He is helping many South Shore and Cape Cod residents save thousands of dollars, with assessing and identifying roof damage and outlining a repair vs. replace solution.

“We can often extend the life of a roof,” noted Jones. He added, “Via interior/exterior inspection and drone camera views, we get a good idea of what the options are and how best to address the situation.”

Jones started with Cazeault three years ago as a Repair Technician. His hands on learning provided a solid background on what to look for, state of the art materials and best practices in the shoring up a roof.

In his new role, Jones will diagnose and estimate roof repairs. Additionally, he will assign and manage repair crews that will implement the solution.

Jones attended Cape Cod Community College and the Wentworth Institute of Technology.

Cazeault Roofing maintains offices at 1031 Main St, Osterville, MA, 22 Giddiah Hill Road in Orleans, and 47 Liberty Street, Plymouth, MA. The family owned and operated business has been providing roofing services to home and business owners in Eastern Massachusetts since 1927.

“Andrew is a great addition to our team,” noted Russell Cazeault, President. “He has a keen eye for roofing problems and solutions. He adds to our capable staff who can identify the challenge and come up with a cost-effective plan to address it.”

Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing offers both roof replacement as well as exterior repairs including trim & rot replacement, new siding, or gutters installation. Roofing options include asphalt shingles, metal roofing and fabrication, cedar roofing, copper roofing and flat roofing. Roofing choice depends on the home’s aesthetic style, budget, and energy efficiency needs. Cazeault Roofing also services many commercial customers for both repairs as well as replacement.

For more information or arrange an appointment contact Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing, www.cazeault.com, 508-428-1177