Testhouse receives Two Global Corporate Awards and Four Recognitions

London, UK, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Testhouse, the UK- based Quality Engineering Solutions Company has received two global awards and four recognitions for offering world-class quality services to its global clients. -The company was awarded the ‘Leading Software Testing and Quality Assurance Company 2022’ at the Global Business Awards 2022 by Corporate Vision. The company also received the ‘Quality Assurance Firm of the Year2022 – UK’ in the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards 2022/23.

Testhouse is known in the industry for its nimble and agile approach to offering quality assurance/engineering services to banking, insurance, fintech, technology, transport and other leading industries. More than 500 plus Fortune companies prefer Testhouse as its QA partner. The company has consistently focused on Software Testing and quality assurance services for over two decades and today Testhouse is one of the leading independent software verification and validation companies in the world.

The awards and recognition confirms Testhouse’s expertise in viewing clients’ requirements holistically across businesses, domains and technologies in full integration through the continuous delivery pipeline. The ability to tailor services to meet specific business requirements of clients, ensure cutting-edge quality of applications and enable businesses to get high ROI on their software implementations has contributed to Testhouse decades-long success.

Even during the tough Covid times, Testhouse commitment to customers helped it receive the ‘Best Digital Transformation Consultancy Firm 2021’ in The MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards held in Dubai and the ‘Best Software Testing & Quality Assurance Company 2021’ award from the Talent Acquisition International Magazine, UK, repeatedly validating Testhouse’s consistent quality of delivery year after year.

About the company – Testhouse established in 2000, is a technology-agnostic Quality Engineering Solutions company based in London, UK. It offers a wide range of third-party software testing, QA, and DevOps services, including functional and non-functional testing, Microsoft Dynamics 365 testing, consulting, and training in Microsoft and HP tools, source code security code review, feasibility study, assurance audit and other IT and quality assurance consultancy services.