The Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Is Forecast to Climb to A Market Valuation of US$ 200.3 Million by 2032

The global sodium cocoyl glutamate market is worth US$ 122.7 million at present and is forecast to progress at 5% CAGR to climb to a market valuation of US$ 200.3 Million by 2032. Market growth is mainly driven because of the advantages of sodium cocoyl glutamate in hair care and skincare applications. Sodium cocoyl glutamate is a mild primary surfactant that is accepted as a natural ingredient by the Natural Products Association. This mild vegetable-based surfactant and foaming ingredient is derived from palm kernel oil or coconut oil and delivers exceptional lather in personal care formulations.

Sodium cocoyl glutamate is often used in hair care products to make them soft and silky. The high foaming power and unique cleansing property of the product allow for its usage in skincare products and the personal care industry in soaps and cleansers. Several advantages gained with the use of sodium cocoyl glutamate are likely to support market expansion and provide a gain of 210 BPS by 2032.

Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market – Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the global sodium cocoyl glutamate market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of sodium cocoyl glutamate.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

Why Do North America and Europe Lead the Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market?

The North America sodium cocoyl glutamate market accounts for the largest market share of 31.3% and is projected to register 5.3% CAGR over the assessment period. The European sodium cocoyl glutamate market follows with 26.9% market share and is projected to expand at 4.6% CAGR over the decade.

The personal care products market has reached a saturation point in the developed economies of North America and Europe. However, the rising trend of organic products with non-toxic ingredients is supporting innocuous ingredients in personal care products in the market. This is likely to drive regional market growth across both continents over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Well-known manufacturers of sodium cocoyl glutamate are focusing on geographical expansion, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, divestments, etc., to capture a larger market pie. Due to the entry of many new players in the market, it is highly competitive and fragmented.

Market players are also investing in R&D to launch new products and gain an edge over their competitors.

Clariant International AG is adopting an innovative approach and offering mild surfactant solutions based on natural raw materials. They are using them for the production of hair and body care products, and differentiating by claiming that they carry excellent biodegradability, have good skin compatibility, are free of preservatives, and also improve hair care properties.

SCHILL SEILACHER GMBH offers a range of surfactants based on sodium cocoyl glutamate, which carries lower irritation potential than severe surfactants and offers buffer capacity at skin ph.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of sodium cocoyl glutamate positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Industry Research

Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market by Form :

Powder Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate

Aqueous Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate

Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market by Application :

Hair Care

Skin Care

Other Applications

Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market by Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe Sodium

East Asia Sodium

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including speculative and current installed base, unit production, type-wise pricing, revenue growth and list of consumers with installation base, product enhancements, and revenue generation from sodium cocoyl glutamate manufacturers across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account revenue through sodium cocoyl glutamate during the forecast period.

