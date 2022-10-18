How much is the global Europe, Middle East & Africa Outdoor Candle market worth?

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 18, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Europe, Middle East & Africa Outdoor Candle Industry Overview

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Outdoor Candle Market size is anticipated to reach USD 624.7 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast years, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Outdoor candles have a great significance in celebrations, religious ceremonies, get-togethers, and festivals. They not only provide lighting and create a beautiful ambiance for the festival season but can also have a calming effect on the mind. According to a blog post by Affiliate UNguru, 35% of all candle sales take place during Christmas. In addition, theme-based outdoor parties, events, and weddings have been contributing to the product demand.

Over the past few years, consumers have been gaining interest in home gardens, patio constructions, and creating a green and comfortable outdoor atmosphere that can be used for outdoor cooking and partying. This trend also presents a lucrative growth opportunity for the market in the residential sector. Moreover, a variety of products containing various essential oils can help in keeping bugs and mosquitoes at bay, which also boosts the overall demand in residential as well as commercial applications.

Many manufacturers are focusing on importing candles from countries, such as China, India, and Vietnam, due to low product prices. As per the European Candle Association, imports from China and other low-cost countries, such as India or Vietnam, have witnessed an increase since antidumping duties were stopped four years ago.

Europe, Middle East & Africa Outdoor Candle Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe, Middle East & Africa outdoor candle market on the basis of wax type, distribution channel, and country:

Based on the Wax Type Insights, the market is segmented into Paraffin Wax, Soy Wax, Bees Wax, Palm Wax and Others.

The paraffin wax type segment dominated the market with a share of over 75% in 2020. The segment is estimated to grow steadily during the forecast period.

type segment dominated the market with a share of over 75% in 2020. The segment is estimated to grow steadily during the forecast period. The soy wax type segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for soy wax-based outdoor candles is increasing mainly because they are completely plant-based, have a lower melting point, and have a stronger fragrance than paraffin wax.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

The offline distribution channel segment led the market with a revenue share of over 79% in 2020.

The online segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. The online distribution channels include aggregators as well as manufacturer-hosted e-commerce sites.

EMEA Wax Melt Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Germany

U.K.

France

South Africa

Key Companies Profile

The market is characterized by the presence of various well-established players. The market players face stiff competition from each other as some of them are among the top manufacturers and have a large customer base.

Some prominent players in the global Europe, Middle East & Africa Outdoor Candle market include

The White Company

Stennah & Hope Ltd.

Scent Perfique

Duffy and Scott Candlemakers Ltd.

Engles Kerzen

Gala Group GmBH

