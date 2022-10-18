Railway Axle Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Amsted Rail Company, Inc., ArcelorMittal S.A.

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — Global Railway Axle Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Railway Axle Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A railway axle is a central shaft for a rotating wheel on a rail vehicle. The axle is attached to the wheel at each end. A railway axle is also sometimes called a “wheel axle”.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in railway axle technology:

1. Increasing use of composite materials: Composite materials are being used more and more in railway axles due to their lighter weight and higher strength. This helps to reduce the overall weight of the train, which can lead to fuel savings.

2. Improved manufacturing processes: New manufacturing processes, such as 3D printing, are being used to create railway axles. This allows for more precise and efficient production, which can lead to cost savings.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the railway axle market.

Firstly, the increasing demand for railway transportation is driving the need for more railway axles.

Secondly, the advancement of technology is leading to the development of more efficient and durable railway axles. This is resulting in a growing demand for railway axles from both the public and private sectors.

Key Market Segments

The railway axle market bifurcated on the basis of axle type, product size, end-user, and region. On the basis of axle type, it is segmented into hollow axles, solid axles, and others. By product size, it is divided into up to less than 600 mm, 600-1000 mm, 1000-1100 mm, and above 1100 mm. By end-user, it is analyzed across high speed railway, fast speed railway, subway, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The railway axle market report includes players such asAmsted Rail Company, Inc. , ArcelorMittal S.A., Bonatrans Group a.s., Comsteel, CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd., Kolowag, Lucchini RS S.p.a.,Bombardier Inc., Bharat Forge Ltd., and Rail Wheel Factory

