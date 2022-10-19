Inventory Management Software Market 2022 Players Targeting Application to Boost Growth by 2030

The main element driving the adoption of supply chain solutions like inventory management is the growing focus of businesses on Omni-channel systems to close the gap between online and offline sales. Due to a rise in the demand for real-time inventory management solutions that can be accessed through many channels, inventory accuracy has become one of the top issues for warehouse owners. To properly fulfill daily requests, store inventory accuracy is essential. As a result, many vendors in numerous industry verticals are using inventory management software in their warehouses, which helps them to effectively manage their inventory and customers both online and offline through an Omni-channel platform. Additionally, this enables customers to access products from wherever inside a company easily. Better customer experiences, higher sales and traffic, and better data collecting are all advantages of omnichannel commerce, and these factors will spur the development of inventory management solutions.
Global Inventory Management Software Market Segmentation
Regional Research Reports has segmented the global inventory management software market based on deployment model, type, application, and end-user at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.
Global Inventory Management Software Market Analysis, by Deployment Model
- On-premise
- Cloud
Global Inventory Management Software Market Analysis, by Type
- Manually Managed Inventory Systems
- Barcode Scanning Systems
- Advanced Radio Frequency Systems (RFID)
Global Inventory Management Software Market Analysis, by End-User
- Manufacturing
- Medical/Healthcare
- Retail
- Automotive
- Oil & Gas
- Others
Global Inventory Management Software Market Analysis, by Application
- Order Management
- Asset Tracking
- Service Management
- Product Differentiation
- Inventory Optimization
Global Inventory Management Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Inventory Management Software Market Analysis, by Region and Country
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Inventory Management Software Market Competitive: Key Players
The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:
- Key companies Inventory Management Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Inventory Management Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Inventory Management Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Inventory Management Software Manufacturers –
- Oracle Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- SAP SE
- Zebra Corporation
- Kinaxis Inc.
- Infor, Inc.
- Zoho Corporation
- SAGE Group Plc.
- Brightpearl Ltd.
- DEAR Inventory
- HighJump Software Inc. (Körber AG)
- Erply Ltd.
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Inventory Management Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
Inventory Management Software Market Research Methodology
The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.
The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.
Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,
- Factiva
- Statista
- D&B Hoovers
- Owler
- Enlyft
- HG Insights
- Bloomberg
- Crunchbase
The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.
For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,
- Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth
- Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns
- Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)
- R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape
- Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives
- Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)
